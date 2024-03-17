Rían and Fiadh top list of most popular Gaelic baby names in Ireland

Rían was first registered as a name in 2018, when it was the 33rd most popular name with parents. In total, 339 baby boys were named Rían in 2023 – the fourth most popular boy’s name overall.

Rían was the most popular name in Irish given to baby boys born last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Rían was first registered as a name in 2018, when it was the 33rd most popular name with parents. In total, 339 baby boys were named Rían in 2023 – the fourth most popular boy’s name overall.

Rian, without a fada, was registered as a name first in 1985. It reached its most popular point in 2017, when it was the 25th most popular name.

Filling out the rest of the top five names in Irish given to baby boys last year were: Oisín, Fionn, Tadhg and Liam.

As if in tribute to Cork actor Cillian Murphy’s Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer, in sixth place is Cillian, first registered as a name in 1970.

For girls, Fiadh is the most popular name in Irish and is relatively new, , having first been registered in 2002. It first reached the number one spot in 2021, when 424 baby girls were so named.

Overall, Fiadh was the second most popular girls’ name in 2023, with Grace coming first.

Croía has been rapid in its rise to popularity, having first been registered in 2018 when it was ranked 255th in popularity. In 2023, it was the 23rd most popular name.