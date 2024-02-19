Reader callout: How do you plan to vote in the March 8th referendums and why?

Voters around the country will head to the polls on March 8th for two referendums, on family and care.

They will be presented with the following questions: Would you like to extend the definition of the family beyond those relationships based on marriage?; and would you like to remove the clause in the Constitution that references a woman’s life and a mother’s duties in the home and replace it with a recognition of care within the family?

The opinion pages of The Irish Times has already published a range of differing views on the subject and now we would like to hear if you have decided how to vote and the reasons for your decision.

Please use the form below to share your comments, making them as specific and brief as possible.

We intend to use a selection of the responses to publish an article about how our readers intend to vote. Please provide a name and a phone number for verification purposes. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.