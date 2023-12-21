Christmas Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’s Church of Ireland - Sunday 24th December, FOURTH SUNDAY OF ADVENT. 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns) -traditional form, and 11am Eucharist (Rite 2) -contemporary form. Then at 3:15pm, Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols with the Blessing of the Crib. CHRISTMAS DAY at 10am (Holy Communion, Rite 1) and 11am (Sung Eucharist, Rite 2). Other Services are MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April - Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patricks Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting our website at: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (Cathedral Church of St. Anne) -Sunday 24th December, Fourth Sunday of Advent. Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. Then at 8.00pm, we look forward to a packed cathedral for the ever popular Christmas Eve Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. Then at 11pm, we gather in the candle light for The First Communion of Christmas. On CHRISTMAS MORNING at 11am, all are invited to share in our cathedrals Festival Eucharist for Christmas Morning. St. Anne’s is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Anne’s Cathedral are welcome from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. (It will be closed to cultural visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Cork City (St Finn Barre’s). The Cathedral is open for public worship on Sundays. Other occasional services will continue to be streamed online. Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist). The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columb’s Cathedral) -Sunday 24th December, Fourth Sunday of Advent. Services are at 8am, Holy Communion (Order One) in Archbishop William Alexander Chapel, and 11am (Choral Matins). Then at 11:30pm that night, Choral Eucharist, (Order Two). On CHRISTMAS DAY at 8am Holy Communion (Order One) with Hymns, and then at 11am, Festival Choral Eucharist (Order Two). Celebrant and Preacher- The Right Reverend Andrew Forster, Bishop of The Dioceses of Derry and Raphoe. The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Limerick City - Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome. Our cathedral is also open for self-guided tours from 11am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland CHRISTMAS EVE - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Palestrina: Missa O virgo simul et mater, Psalm: 89 vv 1-4, 19-26, Handl: Canite tuba in Sion, Preacher: The Revd C.W.L. McCauley, B.A., B.Th., M.A. Prebendary of Tipperkevin. 15.15 NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS - sung by the Cathedral Choir- music by Gardiner, Britten, Oades, Nicholson Owens (by ticket only) CHRISTMAS DAY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir Hadyn: Little Organ Mass, Owens: The Holly and the Ivy, arr. Nicholson: I saw three ships, Chilcott: The Shepherds Carol, Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., D.Litt., Dean Ordinary. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 Wednesday to Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

St Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare - Sundays at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare Town. The Cathedral Church of St. Brigid forms part of the Kildare and Newbridge Union of Parishes. The Parishes of Kilmeague and the Curragh Garrison Church are also part of the Union. Kildare Union is grouped with the parishes of Newbridge Union. The Newbridge Union covers Newbridge town, Athgarvan, Kilcullen and Brannockstown, and has three churches: St Patrick’s, Newbridge, St John’s, Kilcullen and the recently restored St Patrick’s, Carnalway. For further details, click or tap on the link below. All are welcome to join us. Visit our website at https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast, is located on University Street (near to Queens University). Sunday Service at 11:30am (St. Nicholas Church, Lisburn Road). CHRISTMAS DAY at 9am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (Family Service at Cadogan Park Halls). You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com or our Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/ASCBelfast

All Saints Church, Dublin Fourth Sunday of Advent, Christmas Eve at 10:30am and Christmas Day at 9:45am. Normal Service times as follows... Eucharistic Service is at 9:30am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information. Rector Kevin Ronn

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Sunday 24 December: Monamolin 9.00am (Holy Communion) Clonevan 8.30pm (Holy Communion) Monday 25 December: Kiltennel 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion)

Bailieborough Group of Parishes, Co. Cavan - Sunday 24th December, The 4th Sunday of Advent, Christmas Eve at 7pm in Mullagh, and 8:40pm in Shercock. Christmas Day at 10am Bailieborough, and 11:30am in Knockbride. Normal Service-times are 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). UNITED SERVICE on the fifth Sunday of the Month at 10:30am -venue to be advised. Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, visit http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org --or find us on Facebook. Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Bangor Parish Church, Co. Down -The Fourth Sunday of Advent, 24th December. Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am (with activities for children and youth). Refreshments are served between each service. Then on 25th December Christmas Day at 10.30am, with refreshments from 10am. We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk and for regular updates, visit our Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/bangorparishchurch

Christ Church Bray Sunday 24th December, 11am Morning Prayer, 7.30pm Christmas Eve Service. Monday 25th December 10.30am Christmas Day Service. Sunday 31st December 11am Morning Prayer. Please check our website for livestream of services. www.christchurchbray.ie

Crinken Church, (St James) Bray, Co. Wicklow. Fourth Sunday of Advent, 24th December at 10:30am, with Church Prayer Gathering at 9:45am. Crinken is an evangelical, gospel-centred, Jesus-focused church located in South Dublin/North Wicklow. We are located on the old Dublin Road, half- way between Bray and Shankill, and we would love to see you at one of our services. For more information, visit; https://crinken.com or our Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/crinkenchurch/

Enniscorthy and Monart (Union of Parishes) Co. Wexford. FOURTH SUNDAY OF ADVENT, 24th December. 11am at St. Peters Church, Monart (Family Holy Communion) St. John’s Clonmore at 6pm (Holy Communion) and St. Paul’s Clone at 8pm (Holy Communion). CHRISTMAS DAY at St. Marys Church, Enniscorthy at 9:45am (Children’s Service with NO Holy Communion) and again at 11am (with Holy Communion). Midweek Holy Communion is in The Parish Meeting Room in the Rectory, every Thursday at 10.30am with refreshments served afterwards. Rev Canon Nicola Halford. For further details, visit our website at www.enniscorthymonart.com

Immanuel Church, Dublin City - Christmas Eve at 11am. NO SERVICE on Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve. We meet in the Irish Church Missions building, 28 Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1. We extend a warm welcome to people from every race and nation and background. Pastor Kieron Lynch. For more details, visit: www.immanuelchurchdublin.org

Kill O The Grange, Dublin, is an evangelical church, belonging to the Church of Ireland, and rooted in the community. Services are on Sundays at 9:30am (Holy Communion) and 11am (Service of the Word). Wednesdays at 10:30am (Holy Communion Service). We are also open on Thursdays for private prayer from 10am to 12 noon. Visit http://kotg.ie to find out more. Rev. Alan Breen

Malahide and St Doulagh’s, Co. Dublin - (United Parishes of Malahide, Portmarnock and St. Doulagh’s). Christmas Day, Fourth Sunday in Advent. St. Doulagh’s, Balgriffin at 10am (Readings and Carols), and St. Andrew’s, Malahide at 11pm that night (Holy Communion 2 -the First Communion of Chirstmas). Christmas Day at St. Doulagh’s at 10am (Holy Communion 2) and St. Andrew’s at 8am (Holy Communion 1) and 11:30am (Holy Communion 2 -Family Holy Communion). For more information, visit https://malahide.dublin.anglican.org/ - ALL WELCOME. Revd. Canon David I Gillespie

St Anne’s, Dawson Street, Dublin City Sunday Service is at 11am (alternately Matins and Eucharist) with full choir. Christians of all traditions are welcome to participate in all services and to receive the sacrament of Holy Communion. St. Anne’s is currently open Wednesday to Friday from 11am to 2pm for private prayer and visitors.

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) with Hymns and Anglican Chant, the Fourth Sunday of Advent. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church. Christmas Day, 11.30 Festive Eucharist.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word Give Thanks. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard. Christmas Day, 11.30 Festive Eucharist.

St John the Baptist, Clontarf, Dublin - Fourth Sunday of Advent. Sunday at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (as announced). Wednesday morning services take place in the Parish Centre at 10:30am. To find out more, visit, https://clontarf.dublin.anglican.org -Revd Lesley Robinson

St John the Evangelist, Coolock, Dublin - Fourth Sunday in Advent -Christmas Eve at 4pm. (There is no morning service in St. Johns on Christmas Eve, but there is a 10.30am service in All Saints Raheny). Meanwhile, we meet on Christmas Day at 11am. All are welcome. Our church building is located on the Tonlegee Road, close to the junction with Springdale Road. Further details are found at http://www.coolock.dublin.anglican.org/

St Mary’s Parish, Howth, Co. Dublin - Christmas Eve, the Fourth Sunday of Advent. Morning Prayer at 10:30am, Crib Service at 4:30pm and First Communion of Christmas at 10:30pm that evening. On Christmas Day, we meet at 9:15am for Holy Communion and 10:30am for our Christmas Family Celebration and Holy Communion. Our mid-week service is each Wednesday morning at 10:30am followed by our Bible Study after the service. Visit: www.stmaryshowth.com for further details. Revd Philip Heak, Rector

St Nicholas Collegiate Church, Galway City -Sunday at 9am and 11am with Holy Communion. Wednesdays at 10.30am with Holy Communion. Visit https://stnicholas.ie or https://tuam.anglican.org/galway/st-nicholas-galway for more information. Rev Lynda Peilow

Zion Parish Church Sunday 24th December - Christmas Eve. 10.30am - Morning Prayer. 3.00pm Children’s Service ‘Blessing of the Crib’. 11.00pm The First Eucharist of Christmas. All welcome. Christmas Day services will take place at 10.30am Family service and 9.00am Holy Communion 1.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland - The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, and indeed for Christmas services, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission - BCM is made up of two congregations - Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. The Grosvenor Hall congregation meets for Sunday Worship at 11am each week, as does Sandy Row Methodist Church. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion every Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Dublin Central Mission (Abbey Street Methodist Church). Sunday services at 11am are currently taking place in St Kevin’s Oratory on Thomas Lane (at the back of St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral). Recordings of Sunday services can be found our YouTube channel: ‘DCMAbbeyStreetMethodist’ Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more.

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Our Sunday Service on 24th December, Christmas Eve, will be at 7pm. Our services are available online at www.dlmc.org

Dundrum Methodist Church, Co. Dublin - Christmas Eve Services are at 10am and 11:30am, with tea and coffee served afterwards. There is also a 9pm evening service with Holy Communion. Christmas Day service is at 10am only, and 11am only on 31st December. Tuesday night Bible study returns on 9th January. ALL WELCOME. For further details, visit: https://dundrummethodist.ie - Minister, Rev. Stephen Taylor

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, as well as Christmas Services, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org