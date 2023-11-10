National Bravery Awards: 26 people honoured for risking their lives to aid others

Some 26 people around the country who risked their lives to aid others have been presented with National Bravery Awards.

The Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, presented the awards at a ceremony at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park, Co Dublin, on Friday afternoon.

James Nicholl received a posthumous gold medal award for his bravery in the attempted rescue of a man from the river Liffey on April 8th, 2023.

At about 1.30am on the night of the incident, gardaí responded to a call of two men in the river Liffey near Grattan Bridge. There they briefly saw a man in the river, before he disappeared under the water.

It has since been established that one young man jumped from Grattan Bridge into the Liffey at about 1.20am. A friend of his called for help and James Nicholl stepped forward saying he would try to save the man.

The man calling for help told him not to go in if he couldn’t swim, but although Mr Nicholl did not know the young man in the water he said he would help.

According to the man who was calling for help, Mr Nicholl said ‘I am ex-army, I will get him’ and jumped into the Liffey.

Several lifebuoys were thrown into the water by people on the edge of the river and both An Garda Síochána and Dublin Fire Brigade searched from the quayside for some time but neither man could be located.

Shortly after 6am, the body of James Nicholl was recovered from the water beside Millennium Bridge by the Garda Water Unit. The search continued and sometime later the body of the young man he had attempted to save was recovered from the water beside the Ha’penny Bridge.

For his actions, Mr Nicholl was posthumously awarded a gold medal and a certificate of bravery.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Ó Fearghaíl said the awards celebrate “the noblest impulse in a human being, the impulse to risk our lives in order to save someone else’s”.

“But just as importantly, what these awards also do is mark the importance of the lives that were saved and also those that were lost”.

“I say this because in several instances, we are making awards where, in spite of brave actions and valiant efforts, lives were tragically lost. Those involved in these attempts know how hard they struggled, the families of those lost appreciate their efforts as do we, the Irish nation,” he said.

The annual honours are awarded by Comhairle na Míre Gaile – the Deeds of Bravery Council – which was founded 76 years ago in 1947 to enable State recognition of exceptional Acts of Bravery.

The council is chaired by the Ceann Comhairle and includes the Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann, the Lord Mayors of Dublin and Cork, the Garda Commissioner, the president of the Association of City & County Councils, and the chairman of the Irish Red Cross.

Recipients from Wexford, Kildare, Laois, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Mayo, Meath, Wicklow, Donegal and Dublin were among those honoured at the ceremony in Farmleigh House, for acts of bravery and courage.

Others awarded included Tom Fitzgerald and John Burke for the rescue of three young boys from the River Shannon, Francis Doherty for the rescue of a woman from the sea in Donegal, and David Dunne and Mike Bolger for the rescue of three children and a man from the River Barrow in Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny.