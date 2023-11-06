Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’s Church of Ireland - The Fourth Sunday before Advent. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting our website at: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (Cathedral Church of St. Anne) - On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Anne’s Cathedral are welcome from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. (It will be closed to cultural visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity. The FOURTH SUNDAY before Advent, 5th November at half past eleven (Morning Prayer). Thursday 9th November at ten o’ clock, with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Monday to Friday at five o’ clock. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between ten o clock and half past four, and on Sundays between one o clock and four o clock. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Limerick City (St Mary’s) - Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome. Our cathedral is also open for self-guided tours from 11am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE FOURTH SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 SUNG EUCHARIST sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Byrd: Mass for Three Voices, Psalm: 107 vv1-7, 33-37, Tallis: Verily I say unto you, Preacher: The Revd M.T. Kingston, B.Sc., M.Sc., B.Th., Prebendary of Yagoe. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Responses: Tallis, Sheppard: First Service, Psalm: 29, Tallis: Candidi Facti Sunt, Preacher: The Revd M.T. Kingston, B.Sc., M.Sc., B.Th., Prebendary of Yagoe. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday Friday, CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 on Monday - Friday. SAID EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

St Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare - Sundays at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare Town. The Cathedral Church of St. Brigid forms part of the Kildare and Newbridge Union of Parishes. The Parishes of Kilmeague and the Curragh Garrison church are also part of the Union. Kildare Union is grouped with the parishes of Newbridge Union. The Newbridge Union covers Newbridge town, Athgarvan, Kilcullen and Brannockstown, and has three churches: St Patrick’s, Newbridge, St John’s, Kilcullen and the recently restored St Patrick’s, Carnalway. For further details, click or tap on the link below. All are welcome to join us. Visit our website for more information. https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast, is located on University Street (near to Queens University) and Sunday Services are at 11:30am (St. Nicholas Church, Lisburn Road) and 7:30pm (ASC, University Street). We are proud to be hosting Uni Church Belfast every Sunday evening. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin - Eucharistic Service is at 9:30am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information. Revd Kevin Ronn, Rector.

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion)

Bailieborough Group of Parishes, Co. Cavan - Service-times are 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). UNITED SERVICE on the fifth Sunday of the Month at 10:30am -venue to be advised. Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, visit http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org --or find us on Facebook. Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Christ Church Bray Sunday Service is at 11am and also available to view live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) with Hymns and Anglican Chant, the Fourth Sunday before Advent. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church. The OPW Visitor Centre is open every day until Sunday 5 November.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland - The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission - BCM is made up of two congregations - Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. The Grosvenor Hall congregation meets for Sunday Worship at 11am each week, as does Sandy Row Methodist Church. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion every Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services can also be accessed online at www.dlmc.org

Monaghan, Aughnacloy, and Ballynanny -1st and 3rd Sunday at 10:30am on Dawson Street, Monaghan Town. Then, 2nd and 4th Sunday at 10:30am on Moore Street, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone. Each Sunday at 12 noon at Ballynanny Road, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone. Rotating on 5th Sunday as announced. All Welcome. Minister, Rev. William Newell.

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org