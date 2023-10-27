Dublin Marathon: ‘The last six miles are really hard and then it’s mind over matter’, says 83-year-old runner

83-year-old Kevin Stynes is running the Dublin marathon for the 40th time this weekend, in aid of Down syndrome Dublin Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

On Thursday morning, Kevin Stynes is knocking on doors around Coolock, in north Co Dublin. He is seeking sponsorship for the Dublin Marathon he is running on Sunday. But it isn’t just any marathon, it will be the 83-year-old’s 40th.

“I’m doing it for Down syndrome. For children with Down syndrome,” he says of his motivation to continue running.

His granddaughter Rachael (23) has Down syndrome, and he raises funds for Down Syndrome Dublin in her name.

“She was born in 2000. Before that, I was running for the Irish Heart Foundation or muscular dystrophy, a few different charities. But when she was born, it’s been for Down syndrome all the way until now,” he says.

“Rachael, she texts me everyday saying ‘I wish you luck’. Once she catches something like this, she concentrates on it. She keeps telling you how good you are.”

The pair share a tight bond. He visits her every weekend from Friday until Monday morning.

“I’m the man in her life, and she’s the girl in mine. We’re inseparable. Ever since she was born. She was in an incubator when she was born, there was a little hole in the side of the incubator and I put my finger in and she held it,” he says.

“I told her I would be the best friend she’d ever have for all of her life. And I’ve kept that promise, and there’s no difficulty in keeping that promise. I love her to the moon and back.”

This weekend, however, Styles will have to miss his weekly visit, due to the Dublin Marathon taking place on Sunday.

Stynes doesn’t focus much on the other people taking part or the crowds. He keeps his eye on the prize. A man who will soon complete his 40th marathon must love running. “No. Oh no,” he says emphatically. “I don’t at all. But I would feel guilty if I didn’t do it for Down syndrome Dublin.”

Like many veteran runners can attest, getting out the front door is often the biggest challenge.

“Trying to get myself out for a run [is difficult], I never want to go out. But I always say to myself, you’ll feel really good when you get back. Once I get out and start running I’m okay. But I have to look for an incentive to get out. But also, I want to stay fit and healthy, so I can live longer,” he adds.

Reaching that 40th marathon is a milestone, Stynes says, but he won’t be ready to throw in the towel once it’s over.

“I think I’d like to stay going for another two years, until I’m 85. And then that’s a new category and I want to be the only one in it. I’m thinking maybe I’ll finish then,” he laughs.

Stynes has done little training for this year’s race. He was hospitalised during the summer following an attack in his home, halting his ability to run. Despite this, he is determined to finish. He used to complete the 26.2 mile run in three hours and 11 minutes, though this has gradually increased over time as, he says, “nature took its course”.

Last year, he completed the marathon in six hours, despite a fall on the 19th mile that resulted in his knees being scraped and cut. This year, he is hoping for a similar time.

“I’m very stubborn. I know I’m going to finish it, but I also know I’m going to go through the pain barrier. The last six miles are really hard and then it’s mind over matter. I know how bad it’s going to be.”

And what will he do when he finally crosses that finish line? He laughs: “I think I’ll need to sleep for a week.”