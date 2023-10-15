Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’s Church of Ireland -The 19th Sunday after Trinity. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting our website at: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (Cathedral Church of St. Anne) - On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Anne’s Cathedral are welcome from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. (It will be closed to cultural visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Cork City (St. Finn Barre’s) - The Cathedral is open for public worship on Sundays. Other occasional services will continue to be streamed online. Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist). The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columb’s Cathedral) -The Nineteenth Sunday after Trinity, 15th October. Services are at 8am (Holy Communion) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd and 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity. The NINETEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY, 15th October at half past eleven (Morning Prayer). Thursday 19th October at ten oclock, with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Monday to Friday at five oclock. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between ten o’clock and half past four, and on Sundays between one o’ clock and four o clock. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh (St. Macartin’s Cathedral). The Nineteenth Sunday after Trinity, 15th October. Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays. Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartin’s Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Limerick City (St. Mary’s) -Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome. Our cathedral is also open for self-guided tours from 11am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE NINETEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir. Darke in A minor, Psalm: 106 vv 1-6, 19-23, Whitlock: Here, O my Lord. Preacher: The Revd D.W.T. Crooks, M.A., B.D., Prebendary of Howth. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir Dean Jonathan Swift Commemoration - Responses: Moore, Howells: The Winchester Service, Psalm: 78 vv 1-12, Howells: One thing I have desired of the Lord. Preacher: The Revd D.W.T. Crooks, M.A., B.D., Prebendary of Howth. SUNG MATINS at 9.00 on Monday -Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 on Monday - Friday. SAID EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

St Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare - Sundays at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare Town. The Cathedral Church of St. Brigid forms part of the Kildare and Newbridge Union of Parishes. The Parishes of Kilmeague and the Curragh Garrison church are also part of the Union. Kildare Union is grouped with the parishes of Newbridge Union. The Newbridge Union covers Newbridge town, Athgarvan, Kilcullen and Brannockstown, and has three churches: St Patrick’s, Newbridge, St John’s, Kilcullen and the recently restored St Patrick’s, Carnalway. For further details, click or tap on the link below. All are welcome to join us. Visit our website for more information. https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast, is located on University Street (near to Queens University) and Sunday Services are at 11:30am (St. Nicholas Church, Lisburn Road) and 7:30pm (ASC, University Street). We are proud to be hosting Uni Church Belfast every Sunday evening. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin - Eucharistic Service is at 9:30am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information. Revd Kevin Ronn, Rector.

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Ardamine 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer) Monamolin 8.00pm (Harvest Thanksgiving)

Bailieborough Group of Parishes, Co. Cavan - Service-times are 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). UNITED SERVICE on the fifth Sunday of the Month at 10:30am -venue to be advised. Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, visit http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org --or find us on Facebook. Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Bangor Parish Church, Co. Down -Nineteenth Sunday after Trinity, 15th October. Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am (with activities for children and youth). Refreshments are served between each service. 18-35 Join us for an informal lunch the first Sunday of the month, directly after the second service, around 12.45pm. See our FB page for details. Evening service is at 7pm. We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk and for regular updates, visit our Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/bangorparishchurch

Christ Church Bray Sunday Service is at 11am and also available to view live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

Crinken Church, (St James) Bray, Co. Wicklow The NINETEENTH Sunday after Trinity, 15th October at 10:30am, with Church Prayer Gathering at 9:45am. Crinken is an evangelical, gospel-centred, Jesus-focused church located in South Dublin/North Wicklow. We are located on the old Dublin Road, half- way between Bray and Shankill, and we would love to see you at one of our services. For more information, visit; https://crinken.com

Enniscorthy and Monart (Union of Parishes) Co. Wexford. The 18th Sunday after Trinity, 15th October. St. Peter’s Church, Monart at 9am (Holy Communion), St. John’s Church, Clonmore at 10:15am (Morning Prayer), and St. Marys Church, Enniscorthy at 11:30am (Morning Prayer). HARVEST SERVICE on Saturday 14th October in St. Mary’s at 7pm. Midweek Holy Communion is in The Parish Meeting Room in the Rectory, every Thursday at 10.30am with refreshments served afterwards. Rev Canon Nicola Halford. For further details, visit our website at www.enniscorthymonart.com

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) with Hymns and Anglican Chant, the Nineteeenth Sunday after Trinity. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church. The OPW Visitor Centre is open every day.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word (St Luke). Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland - The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City - Sunday at 11am in person or online. All Welcome. Our church building is located at the intersection of Earlsfort Terrace and Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Rev Dr Colin Dickson is our replacement Minister until Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney completes his year as Moderator. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Christ Church, Rathgar, Dublin - Sunday at 10:30am with Communion. Rev. Alastair Bill. We are located at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. Visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Clontarf and Scots, Dublin - Sunday Service is at 11am with Communion. We are located opposite Clontarf Road DART Station, Dublin 3. Rev Lorraine Ritchie. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more.

Donabate and Balbriggan Presbyterian Churches, Co. Dublin. We meet at 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre, and at 4:30pm at Balbriggan Clubs Community Centre, Co. Dublin. Everyone is welcome. Rev. Andy Carroll. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Dún Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co. Dublin. 11am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Clarke Deering. You will be most welcome to join us. For more information, visit: https://dl-pc.org/ or our Facebook page for regular updates, and online streaming.

Findlaters (Abbey Presbyterian Church) 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin City. Rev Alan Boal. Communion on the first Sunday of each month. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

Howth and Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co. Dublin. 10am at Malahide and 11:45am in Howth. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after the service. MEN’S BREAKFAST on Saturday 14th October in Howth from 8-9am. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co. Dublin. 11am at Main Street, Lucan. Rev Richard Houston. Lucan Presbyterian Church is a growing family of Christians who come from a variety of different church backgrounds, traditions and nationalities. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. For more information, visit http://www.lpc.ie

Maynooth Presbyterian Church is known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship on Sundays at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. On the first Sunday of the month we celebrate the Lords Supper (Communion). Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co. Kildare -HARVEST SERVICE on Sunday, 15th October at 11am, with visiting preacher, Rev Stephen Rea (Carlow and Athy Presbyterian Churches). Programme for children during the service, and tea and coffee served afterwards. The church building is located across the street from the post office and town hall, and overlooks South Main Street -you cannot miss us. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI -Rev. Mark Proctor

St Andrew’s Belfast - at the very heart of St. Andrew’s are two goals: to worship God, and to make and grow disciples of Jesus. All that we do as a church is focused on these two goals. We meet on Sundays at 11am at Rosetta Road, Belfast. On the first Sunday of each month, we meet for prayer from 7-8pm. For more information, visit: https://www.standrewsbelfast.com/

St Andrew’s Blackrock, Co. Dublin. Sundays at 9.45am for a traditional service of prayer and praise with contemporary Bible-based preaching. During the service there is a creche and Junior Church for children and young people aged 5 to 15 years. For more information, visit https://standrewschurchblackrock.ie -Rev Andrew Gill

St Andrew’s, Bray, Co. Wicklow. (Corner of Eglinton Road and Quinsborough Road). As a congregation, we exist to glorify God through worship and service. We meet every Sunday at 11:30am for a traditional service of prayer and praise, with contemporary Bible-based preaching. During the service there is a creche and Sunday School for children. All Welcome. Visit standrewschurchbray.com for more information. Rev. Andrew Gill

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission - BCM is made up of two congregations - Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. The Grosvenor Hall congregation meets for Sunday Worship at 11am each week, as does Sandy Row Methodist Church. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion every Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Monaghan, Aughnacloy, and Ballynanny -1st and 3rd Sunday at 10:30am on Dawson Street, Monaghan Town. Then, 2nd and 4th Sunday at 10:30am on Moore Street, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone. Each Sunday at 12 noon at Ballynanny Road, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone. Rotating on 5th Sunday as announced. All Welcome. Minister, Rev. William Newell.

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org