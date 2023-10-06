Taoiseach urges people to be ‘more relaxed’ about preferred pronouns

Leo Varadkar: 'Everyone should use the right pronouns... but bear in mind from time to time, people are confused, they just don’t get it right.' Photograph: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images

Everyone should try to use people’s preferred pronouns and try not to take offence if people make mistakes, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar was asked about whether the law should deal with correct pronouns after a lecturer said she would refuse to comply with a policy by the South East Technological University (Setu) because it described a refusal to use the preferred pronouns of staff or students as an example of unlawful discrimination or harassment.

“To be honest, I can’t imagine us ever prosecuting anyone for using the wrong pronouns,” said Mr Varadkar on Friday.

“I do think we all need to be a little bit more relaxed about these things though and maybe a little bit more mature about it,” he said.

“Everyone should use the right pronouns, the pronouns that somebody identifies with, but bear in mind from time to time, people are confused, they just don’t get it right. I think we need to not automatically take offence if somebody uses the wrong pronouns. Unless they set out to deliberately offend, and I think that’s very rare.”

The Taoiseach was speaking at an EU summit in the Spanish city of Granada after being asked about Setu’s new gender identity and expression policy which was officially launched at an event on its Waterford campus on Wednesday.

The university said it was aimed at creating an inclusive atmosphere where all staff and students are free from discrimination or harassment.

Colette Colfer, a lecturer in world religions at Setu, said while she had no personal objection to using anyone’s preferred pronoun or name, her main issue of concern was the compulsory nature of the policy.

All applicable laws

The document states that Setu is committed to non-discrimination, equality and the maintenance of safe and collegial working and learning spaces. It adds that the policy, which is intended to cover face-to-face interactions and online communications, was drawn up recognising the legal and regulatory framework within which the university operates.

It says the policy was drafted with regard to all applicable laws, such as the Employment Equality Acts, and states that examples of unlawful discrimination or harassment because of a person’s gender identity include, among others, “refusing to address a person by their correct gender pronoun or new preferred name”.

Ms Colfer said she was concerned over what appeared to be a misinterpretation of equality laws and said many other staff shared her views but were afraid to speak out.

“I support the broad aim of the policy, but not the methods. All students should be treated fairly and equally. But the methods of this policy could result in discrimination against those who do not subscribe to gender identity theory and who believe that biology is more relevant than gender identity in matters such as women’s sports and changing rooms,” she said.