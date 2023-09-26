Church services

CATHEDRALS

Belfast Cathedral (Cathedral Church of St. Anne) - On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Anne’s Cathedral are welcome from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. (It will be closed to cultural visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral Dublin Sunday, September 24, 2023. 11.00 am Choral Eucharist: If ye love me, Tallis; Missa Brevis, Kodaly; Psalm 145: 1-8; Jesus Christ the Apple Tree, Poston; Prelude and Fugue in G, BWV541; Preacher: The Deputy Dean. 3.30 pm Choral Eucharist with the Ordination of Priests: O Come ye servants of the Lord, Tye; Stanford in C; Psalm 119: 33-38; The Spirit of the Lord, Elgar; Prelude in Eb BWV 552; Preacher: Revd David White. Tuesday, September 26. 6.00 pm Choral Evensong: Sumsion in A; Responses: Philip Moore; O Lord support us, Briggs; ‘O Gott, du frommer Gott,’ Brahms. Thursday, September 28. 6.00 pm First Choral Evensong of St Michael and All Angels: Dyson in D; Responses: Philip Moore; Factum est silentium, Deering; Finale from Symphony I, Vierne.

Cork City (St. Finn Barre’s) - The Cathedral is open for public worship on Sundays. Other occasional services will continue to be streamed online. Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist). The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Limerick City (St. Mary’s) -Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome. Our cathedral is also open for self-guided tours from 11am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE SIXTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir. Responses: Moore, Howells: Collegium Regale, Psalm: 117, Howells: Like as the hart. Preacher: The Revd P.A. Harvey, M.A. Prebendary of Stagonil. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir. Responses: Moore, Howells: Collegium Regale, Psalm: 119 vv1-16, Howells: Coventry Antiphon. Preacher: The Revd P.A. Harvey, M.A. Prebendary of Stagonil. SUNG MATINS at 9.00 on Monday -Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 on Monday - Friday. SAID EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

St Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare - Sundays at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare Town. The Cathedral Church of St. Brigid forms part of the Kildare and Newbridge Union of Parishes. The Parishes of Kilmeague and the Curragh Garrison church are also part of the Union. Kildare Union is grouped with the parishes of Newbridge Union. The Newbridge Union covers Newbridge town, Athgarvan, Kilcullen and Brannockstown, and has three churches: St Patrick’s, Newbridge, St John’s, Kilcullen and the recently restored St Patrick’s, Carnalway. For further details, click or tap on the link below. All are welcome to join us. Visit our website at https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast, is located on University Street (near to Queens University) and Sunday Services are at 11:30am (St. Nicholas Church, Lisburn Road) and 7:30pm (ASC, University Street). We are proud to be hosting Uni Church Belfast every Sunday evening. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Clonevan 11.30am (Holy Communion) Kilmuckridge 8.00pm (Harvest Thanksgiving)

Christ Church Bray Sunday 24th September, Harvest Thanksgiving. Sunday Service is at 11am and also available to view live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

Crinken Church, (St James) Bray, Co. Wicklow The SIXTEENTH Sunday after Trinity, 24th September at 10:30am, with Church Prayer Gathering at 9:45am. Crinken is an evangelical, gospel-centred, Jesus-focused church located in South Dublin/North Wicklow. We are located on the old Dublin Road, half- way between Bray and Shankill, and we would love to see you at one of our services. For more information, visit; https://crinken.com

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) with Hymns and Anglican Chant, the Sixteenth Sunday after Trinity. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church. The OPW Visitor Centre is open every day.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue Today, 11.00 Eucharist in the Malayalam language, Church of South India. Tomorrow, Service of the Word, St Matthew. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 24th September - The 16th Sunday After Trinity. 10.30am Back to Church Sunday - Family Service. 9.00am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland - The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission - BCM is made up of two congregations - Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. The Grosvenor Hall congregation meets for Sunday Worship at 11am each week, as does Sandy Row Methodist Church. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion every Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services can also be accessed online at www.dlmc.org

Monaghan, Aughnacloy, and Ballynanny -1st and 3rd Sunday at 10:30am on Dawson Street, Monaghan Town. Then, 2nd and 4th Sunday at 10:30am on Moore Street, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone. Each Sunday at 12 noon at Ballynanny Road, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone. Rotating on 5th Sunday as announced. All Welcome. Minister, Rev. William Newell.

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org