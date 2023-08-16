Department of Housing informed of ‘cashflow pressures’ at Peter McVerry Trust

The department was informed of the potential financial issues in the Peter McVerry Trust and is 'satisfied that all appropriate steps are being taken' for the issues raised. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

The Department of Housing has been notified of acute “cash flow pressures” at a major homelessness charity.

Peter McVerry Trust (PMVT) said it is experiencing cash flow pressures that are “more acute than would traditionally be the case”, even allowing for the summer period.

The charity informed the Department and the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) about its financial difficulties in accordance with its obligations.

In a statement, the trust’s chief executive Francis Doherty said: “It is very clear that the organisation has obligations to regulators and statutory funders to disclose challenges such as these when they arise and the organisation has done so proactively and transparently.

READ MORE

“As the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the DRHE are our largest sources of funding we are working most closely with them.

“Since first notifying the Department and the DRHE, our cash flow pressures have begun to lessen and we have a clear line of sight on a time bound resolution of them.”

The Department of Housing, which does not fund any homeless service directly, provides funding to local authorities towards the operational costs of homeless accommodation and related services.

As first reported by the Business Post, it said statutory responsibility in relation to the provision of homeless services rests with individual housing authorities.

The department was informed of the potential financial issues in the PMVT and is “satisfied that all appropriate steps are being taken” for the issues raised.

A Department spokesman said: “While this process is under way services provided by the Trust will continue uninterrupted.”

The Charities Regulator and the Approved Housing Bodies Regulatory Authority (ABHRA) have also been informed of the financial pressures.

PMVT has advised the Department that the Charities Regulator and ABHRA have been informed. – PA