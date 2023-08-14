Thousands of adopted people waiting for birth information

Some 3,225 people are waiting on a full response to their application for birth information, says the Department of Children. Photograph: Frank Brennan/iStock

Thousands of adopted people are waiting for information on their birth and access to their records, new information released by the Department of Children has revealed.

The Birth Information and Tracing Act, which was enacted in July 2022, gives a legal entitlement to full and unrestricted access to birth certificates, birth, early life, care and medical information for any person who was adopted, boarded out, had their birth illegally registered or who otherwise has questions in relation to their origins.

Responding to queries, the Department of Children confirmed that some 3,225 people are waiting on a full response to their application for information. A spokesman for the department said they could not give a definitive figure about the length of time these people are waiting. It has also emerged that through the new law, some 88 pairs of relatives have been reunited.

“The Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022 provides guaranteed access to birth and early life information where it exists, thereby addressing a decades-long historic injustice. In this context, there was an initial surge of demand for services under the Act when it was commenced on October 3rd, 2022. Everyone is committed to responding to this demand as quickly as possible,” the department said.

As of Monday July 31st, a total of 9,637 applications for information have been received, with just more than 40 per cent of these being received in the first two weeks of the law being enacted. This figure is on top of 5,026 requests for tracing and 3,312 new entries on the contact preference register.

The register is a way for people to state their contact preferences in relation to contact with family, including a request for privacy. Under the law even if a biological parent says they do not want their child to get their birth cert or related information, the adopted person will still get access.

The Adoption Authority of Ireland (AAI) and the child and family agency, Tusla, have completed a total of 6,412 requests for information of the 9,637 figure, leaving 3,225 waiting.

The AAI has also successfully identified 244 matches on the contact preference register for people seeking to contact relatives and “are working with the matched people to facilitate contact”.

As a result of this work, 88 pairs of relatives have been reunited.

Asked about the length of time that adopted people are asked to wait for, a spokesman said the department cannot be definitive.

“The task that information officers must undertake involves examining a variety of files which given the historical nature of the records, are often not housed in one file or location. This search of records is necessary to guarantee the release of all relevant information to the person to whom the vital identity information is related. The processing of applications is a complex operation that varies in difficulty from application to application due to their individual nature. As such, it is not possible to provide a definitive length of the delay that would apply to all applicants. However, the AAI and Tusla are actively engaging with those affected by the delays, and more and more applicants receive their information every week.”

“The department acknowledges the frustration caused to applicants who have experienced delays in their release of information. However, both the AAI, and Tusla, are doing their utmost to respond to all of the applications received within the shortest possible period.”

The AAI and Tusla have told the Government that they have re-assigned additional staff members to work exclusively on processing applications and that they will continue to keep every person who is waiting for information informed about their application.

“In addition, the department continues to support and engage with both the AAI and Tusla in respect of the ongoing implementation of services under the Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022. The department would also like to highlight that, notwithstanding the delays, the AAI, Tusla and the Minister through his constituency office, have all received very positive feedback from individuals having received their information.”