Thinking Anew: Imprisoned critics of Putin have courage of their convictions

The name Alexei Navalny must be at this stage a familiar name around the world. Last Friday week, he was given a 19-year jail sentence in a Russian penal colony. He is already serving an 11½-year sentence for charges he claims are bogus.

If he serves out all his sentences, he will be 74 before he will be released. His story, at least looking at it from this vantage point, is simply extraordinary.

Navalny is one of the most charismatic and inspirational and thus dangerous opponents of Vladimir Putin and he has for many years protested against the Putin government. He has claimed it is a corrupt regime that is sucking the lifeblood out of Russia. In August 2020, he was flown to Berlin for treatment in the world-famous Charité Hospital, having been poisoned in Siberia. He returned home to Russia the following year. On arrival in Moscow he was immediately arrested and has been in prison since.

It is a similar story with another Russian dissident. Vladimir Kara-Murza is serving a 25-year sentence for criticising the current Russian government and Russian army. He too spent much time living abroad and voluntarily returned home to Russia.

His wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, and their children live in the USA. She is a strong critic of the Russian government and is constantly demanding freedom for her husband and the restoration of democracy in Russia. I have been following the paths of both Navalny and Kara-Murza. I’ve listened to a podcast of Evgenia and read what Navalny’s followers have to say about how he is being treated.

I can still vividly recall how Navalny was arrested on his arrival back in Moscow in 2022. Earlier this year, his wife Yulia made an impassioned plea that her husband be provided with medicines. She continues to live in Russia.

I have been flabbergasted by the bravery of both men and indeed their families. Both men had the choice of staying away from Russia but freely returned, knowing full well that they would be incarcerated and treated in Stalin-like conditions. As I saw both men return to Russia, I found myself asking if they were mad to do such a thing. Why would they do that, knowing what the future held for them? Not in a month of Sundays could I see myself doing something like that. I’m fairly sure I’d run the proverbial million miles to avoid any sort of suffering or torture. Why would you do it?

Yes, I know we read about the bravery and courage of famous people in the past. We salute and honour them. We name streets and buildings after them. That’s easy to do but to place ourselves in their shoes – honestly that seems impossible to me.

And then, somehow, the realisation dawns on me that when someone really has a cause or belief to which they dedicate their entire lives, then there is no other way for them but to be prepared to take the consequences of their actions. Are there occasions when I call that fanaticism? Probably.

In Sunday’s Gospel (Matthew 14: 22 - 33) when the disciples of Jesus saw him walk on the lake, they were terrified. What does he say to them? He says: “Courage! It is I.”

I can imagine that Navalny and Kara-Murza and people of such noble behaviour are driven by such instinct. For them, there can be no deviating, there can be no effort whatsoever to avoid or dodge the consequences of their actions. They have a job to do for the betterment of their society and nothing will stop them. Nothing.

As Christians, we are called to be brave and courageous. Isn’t that a vocation? We are called to trust in God. I often say those words but when I see what Navalny and Kara-Murza are doing, I honestly can’t but wonder how real are my words about placing my trust in the hands of the risen Lord. Or will it be different when the moment comes to stand up and be brave? We never truly know how we’ll behave until the situation arises. In the meantime, it seems wise and sensible to do the little things as well as we can. And do them with courage, as Christ asks us.