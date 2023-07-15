Cork man dies in Vietnam following motorbike crash in April

Damien Horgan: 'He was a witty, smart but gentle person. He will live on in us for the rest of our days.'

A man who has been living in Vietnam for the last four years has died following a motorbike incident three months ago in Ho Chi Minh.

Damien Horgan, who was originally from Doneraile, Co Cork, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

However, Mr Horgan passed away from his injuries, which occurred on April 26th, on Friday in Cho Ray Hospital.

Mr Horgan is survived by his parents, Francis and Monica Horgan, brothers Stephen, Colman and John, and sisters Mary, Aoife, Therese and Fiona.

READ MORE

An update from Mr Horgan’s family confirmed that he had died. It was displayed on a fundraiser site set up to meet medical bills.

[ Meath man (21) died in Vietnam on what was meant to be ‘holiday of a lifetime’, funeral told ]

They wrote, “He lost his fight yesterday and what a fight he put up. The outpouring of love and support we have received has just been unbelievable.

“Old friends, new friends and everyone in between have shown us so much love and support from every corner of the earth.”

Mr Horgan’s family said their son and brother had touched the lives of so many people.

“It has been bittersweet to hear different stories of Damien over the past few weeks. He was a witty, smart but gentle person. He will live on in us for the rest of our days.”

His family also expressed their gratitude to everyone who donated to the fundraiser for his treatment.

They added: “Without all of your help, we wouldn’t have gotten those extra weeks to be by Damien’s side in Vietnam.”

“The love and support my family and I have received has been second to none. We will never be able to put into words how grateful we are to have such an amazing community of people around us from the very start.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to cover his medical treatment has raised more than €115,000 since his accident.

His funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.