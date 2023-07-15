Meath man (21) died in Vietnam on what was meant to be ‘holiday of a lifetime’, funeral told

A young Co Meath man who died in a motorcycle collision while on holidays in Vietnam was remembered at his funeral as having “an adventurous spirit” and a “big, generous heart”.

Matthew Kennedy (21) from Sadlier Hill, Dunboyne, Co Meath had been in a coma for several weeks after the crash in the city of Hoi An. He died in hospital, with his family by his side.

His Requiem Mass at the Church of Saints Peter and Paul, Dunboyne, was held two days after what would have been his 22nd birthday. His remains were flown home last Thursday morning.

Mr Kennedy is survived by his parents Gerard and Elaine, brothers Brian, John and Liam, his grandmother Joan and grandfather Paddy.

Symbols of the aircraft engineer apprentice were brought to the altar. A Dunboyne yellow and black jersey was presented by his brother Liam. A photo of Mr Kennedy was placed on his oak coffin which was adorned with a white, lily-filled floral wreath. A Chelsea Football scarf and a model aeroplane portraying his love of soccer and his work were also presented.

Parish priest Fr Patrick O’Connor said: “Matthew had put a lot of planning and saving into what was to be a holiday of a lifetime as he had an adventurous spirit. It was a holiday of a lifetime that turned into a nightmare.

“We gather in sadness, in grief, in pain and we are still somewhat numb as we gather around Matthew for the last time. We are here to support his family with our presence. We have to give thanks for his love and his friendship during this painful and difficult time.”

[ Meath man dies after motorbike crash in Vietnam ]

Mourners were told Matthew was the eldest son of Gerard and Elaine and while the birth of all their four sons filled the couple with tears of joy there were now tears of sorrow and pain as the loss of a child was a “heavy burden” for any parent, Fr O’Connor said.

“Matthew thrived in primary and secondary school. He stayed friendly with many of his fellow pupils, with many here today. Football, hurling and soccer were important to him. He was also an experienced mountaineer as he climbed mountains in Germany, Austria and the French Alps. Matthew also climbed Ireland’s highest mountain Carrauntoohil several times for charity and Concern,” the celebrant noted.

“But it was in transition year in school that he discovered mechanics and engineering. He went on to study for his B1 in aircraft engineering and was due to start his B2 in the Autumn. We gather around to tell our stories of Matthew which are very important.”

The congregation was told Mr Kennedy had been blessed with a “great personality” and was a real “people person with a wonderful sense of humour, was fun loving and he had an infectious laugh but always put the needs of others before [himself]” as he had a “big, generous heart”.

Mourners offered their sympathies to the family inside the church once the funeral was over due to heavy rain.

His burial following the Mass took place at New Rooske Cemetery, Dunboyne.