Gardaí have sufficient resources to stop violence against refugees, Harris says

Anti-refugee graffiti on a wall in a laneway at Sandwith Street, Dublin, where an encampment used by asylum seekers was set alight following protests in the area. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photo Agency

The Government has been reassured gardaí have sufficient resources to deal with any escalation of violence associated with anti-migrant protests, despite doubts expressed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Taoiseach said on Monday he did not believe there were enough gardaí available on the streets of Dublin to effectively combat violent attacks on refugees.

Later on Monday Minister for Justice Simon Harris said it was a “fact” that more gardaí were needed.

However, he said the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris had assured him that he was satisfied he had “operational integrity” within the force and could carry out the policing responses that were needed to tackle this issue.

Speaking in Limerick, the Taoiseach said he was “shocked and horrified” at the burning of refugee tents in Dublin, and he was “worried” of further similar attacks happening.

“I am worried about it… There is always going to be an element of people who have far right views or racist views and an element of people who will turn to violence but I think we, as a society, have to reject that unequivocally.

“No human being should be burnt or attacked or have to face this kind of hatred, no matter where they’re from, or what their backstory is; no human being should be treated in that way,” he said.

Following the arson attack on Sandwith Street and attacks on asylum seekers on Mount Street over the weekend, Mr Harris told RTÉ's Six One news that the Commissioner had assured him a policing presence would remain on Mount Street.

“That is important in providing protection to those who are seeking asylum in this country.

“I am satisfied there is a very active policing plan under way. I would appeal to people not to fall for the propaganda of the far right and not to conflate legitimate questions a community might have with the thuggery and attempts to intimidate,” he said.

He added there was a “very small number of people travelling around this country stoking fear and inflaming the community and worrying people. That cannot be tolerated”.

The Ministers were among a large number of politicians who condemned the scenes at a series of protests over the weekend in Dublin south inner city, directed at homeless asylum seekers who are sleeping in tents in the area.

On Friday night, an abandoned migrant camp was set alight at the rear of Sandwith Street. Units of Dublin Fire Brigade were called in to deal with fire.

The incident followed a three-hour long stand-off between anti-migrant, and pro-migrant, groups at the entrance to the camp. The Garda Public Order Unit was called in to separate the groups. One man was arrested on public order offences.

On Saturday, protesters at a rally against hate speech legislation marched on a migrant camp in nearby Mount Street. Some of those involved in the march taunted the people staying there. There were brief scuffles between garda and demonstrators at the scene.

The Minsiter for Justice and the Minister for Children and Integration Roderic O’Gorman will meet Garda management to discuss the ongoing protests, and the role of small groups of political agitators in organising them.

Speaking on Monday, Brendan O’Connor, president of the Garda Representative Association said that members of the force were dealing with a situation where there was a lack of preparedness and resources.

“We are seeing reactive policing and we’re reacting to these situations as they arise whenever it’s obvious that there is a problem.

“We would feel that it’s putting an additional stress and strain on our members,” he said.

He said it was difficult as situation like this can arise (with little waring).

“Through years of underinvestment and under-training the gardaí are plying crisis-management, and fire brigade, policing,” he said.

The Department of Children and Integration confirmed that it has made initial inquiries about floating accommodation - or ‘flotels’, but it not an immediate priority.

“It has been looked at but there is nothing imminent,” said a source. “It is complex given the need to source barges or shops and find places for them.”

The Scottish Government has housed an estimated 3,400 Ukrainian refugees since last year on two large cruise ships berthed in Glasgow and Edinburgh but that arrangement is now coming to an end. The cost for the contract has been put at £100 million.

The UK Government has recently announced plan to house asylum seekers in a vessel located off the coast of Dorset, with those accommodated being transported in and out to the coast by boat.

There have been contrasting response to the use of floatels. Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan said they were not ideal.

“You can’t have a situation where in busy city streets, people are pitching up tents on those streets. If there were flotels available, in contrast to that, they would be (preferable),” he told RTÉ's Drivetime.

Gary Gannon of the Social Democrats told the same programme that he opposed the use of floating accommodation. “It’s about basic decency. You can’t keep people confined for that long on a boat,” he said.