Roy Keane launches Guide Dog Day events

Roy Keane is tackled by some of the guide dogs at the launch. Photograph: John Allen

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has helped launch an annual fundraising campaign, Guide Dog Day, for the charity Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Mr Keane has been an ambassador for the charity for several years and is launching the campaign on Friday May 26th, followed by a series of nationwide dog walks on Saturday and Sunday.

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is a national charity dedicated to helping people living with sight loss or autism improve their mobility and independence.

Guide Dog Day will focus on the organisation’s clients, their families and volunteers, sharing their stories about the difference guide and assistance Dogs have made to their lives and community.

The charity offers all services free of charge with 85 per cent of funding coming from the public, corporate support and legacies.

Roy Keane is a well-known dog lover. Photograph: John Allen

Tim O’Mahony, chief executive of the charity said: “Guide Dog Day in 2022 enabled us to successfully match 55 guide dog and assistance dog partnerships and place 9 community dogs in schools and facilities around the country”.

“With the training of one guide dog costing approximately €53,000 we need immense support on Guide Dog Day this year to achieve our target of changing the lives of 85 families through the provision of our services,” he said.

The charity’s breeding programme continues to grow, with three litters successfully born so far this year.

105 puppies are currently being raised. They will begin formal training later in 2023 and during 2024. 33 other puppies are currently undergoing formal training with the aim to be matched in the coming months. There are 39 families on the waiting list for the Assistance Dog Programme.