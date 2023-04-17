Food bank founder switches to non-perishables to feed more

A food bank founder says she has had to switch to non-perishable items in an effort to cut rising costs and make funds stretch to feed a growing demand. The decision by Ashling Lowe to stop stocking fresh vegetables and dairy products means Meath Food Bank has not only curtailed food waste but it has also slashed energy costs on refrigeration.

“Prices of staples like bread, butter and milk have soared so high that we can’t afford them any more. The cost of 454g of own-brand butter has increased by almost €1 alone in the last year,” she said. “An own-brand sliced pan used to be anywhere between 69c and 79c and now you can pay between 99c and €1.19. Instant coffee at one supermarket was €3.49 and now it’s €3.99.

Comparing further prices, she said tuna chunks in brine were €2.49 in March 2022 and are now around €3.29, while a six pack of tomatoes used to be anywhere from 69c to 99c and now they have broken the €1 barrier.

“That is just a small snapshot. Everything has increased, and when you are buying in bulk all those cents add up. We have now modelled ourselves on the American Food Bank model which only uses non-perishables. So we are now stocked with powdered milk and tinned…and we have even switched from butter to nut and other spreads. Instead of bread we are giving packets of bread or pancake mix and people can make their own.”

READ MORE

She says with reduced financial and food donations on top of increased prices, the food bank – which was set up in 2017 – had to be more clever.

“I used to get five trolleys full of shopping for about €400 which included perishable items and still had change left over. Now I’m lucky if I get two trolleys filled for the same amount. I shop around to get the deals and bargains but items like baby food and even toilet roll in some places have shot up.

“I know women who have actually decided to try breast-feeding because they can’t afford the almost €20 per tin of baby formula which lasts maybe a week. They may never have given it a thought otherwise. Other women who, for whatever reason, can’t breastfeed are having to pay more if their baby is lactose intolerant.”

Lowe is helped by up to 20 volunteers attending to the 1,876 people who seek its help – some once a month, others more or less often depending on their circumstances. It has now noticed older people among those seeking helps.

“We have about 20 ex-Irish Army people and 30 elderly people among them whose pension won’t cover utilities as well as food.” There are also coming to the food bank “a lot of working poor who have nothing each week after paying for rent or mortgage, utility bills and school items”.

“I’m getting more and more calls from families where both parents are working full-time on minimum wage but they still can’t make ends meet.”

She has noticed too that “the latch key generation is back. If the oldest child is able, then they are in charge of younger kids after school or over holidays because childcare costs are no longer an option. There are a lot of people still living in cloud cuckoo land if they think all is okay in this country, and it’s only getting worse.”

Some of those seeking help are embarrassed about doing so, says Ms Lowe. “A man came to me recently and he was mortified to have to ask for my help. Himself and his wife both work but after paying the bills they had €30 to put into the electricity meter for the week and no money for food. They were so embarrassed to ask for anything.”