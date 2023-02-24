Poll shows ‘overwhelming majority’ recognise duty to refugees, says Harris

Minister for Justice Simon Harris: 'People from the far-right say that we don’t issue deportation orders. We do.' Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

Minister for Justice Simon Harris has said that the State will continue to give temporary refugee status to all people fleeing the war in Ukraine during 2023 and that is the “right and appropriate thing to do”.

Mr Harris also said that social media companies are not doing enough to remove content and videos posted by anti-immigrant groups protesting outside accommodation centres for refugees and for those who have applied for international protection.

The Minister was responding to questions about the findings from an Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll which showed that a majority of voters supported a ban on protests at refugee centre, while at the same time two-thirds of respondents expressed concern that that too many refugees might come to Ireland, and support an upper limit on numbers.

“What I see from that poll, actually, is a recognition from an overwhelming majority of people in this country about our international obligations,” said Mr Harris.

READ MORE

[ Irish Times poll: Majority of voters support ban on protests at refugee centres ]

In relation to limiting numbers, Mr Harris said that, a few days ago, as Minister for Justice, he extended the temporary protection status of anybody who has come from Ukraine.

“We acted in concert with Europe in relation to all these issues. I think that’s the right and appropriate thing to do. For Ireland to deviate from that would be very significant and would not be the right thing to do.”

Mr Harris said that the people of Europe were living through the biggest humanitarian crisis of in our lifetimes, a war on the continent of Europe.

He said he was visiting children from Ukraine who were staying in Greystones, Co Wicklow on Friday.

“A year ago they had different lives, just like my own kids. Now they’re there in a foreign land. I mean, the level of challenge that this poses, it’s hard to find the words for that.”

[ Irish Times poll: Mounting anxiety evident on Republic’s capacity to deal with number of refugees ]

[ Living with Leo Varadkar: Ukrainian musician on how she fled home and ended up in the Taoiseach’s house ]

Mr Harris said there had been massive reform in terms of speeding up the system for processing applications for international protection. He said since November those who came from countries deemed safe - he added they were quite entitled to seek protection - had their applications determined within three months. This compared to a time of 17-24 months until then. He also said that the Department had invested an additional €18 million in the immigration services to increase its capabilities and staffing.

“That makes a real difference. Deportation orders are now being issued again. I say these things because I feel when we don’t say them others lie about them.

“People from the far-right try to suggest things don’t happen. They say we don’t fingerprint people coming into our country. We do. They say that we don’t issue deportation orders. We do. The same thing that we don’t process people quickly. We do. They say there aren’t Garda checks at airports. There are.”