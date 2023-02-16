Public urged to donate to army veterans who have ‘fallen on hard times’

A new camouflage streetwear collection has been unveiled as part of efforts to raise awareness of the reality of homelessness among veterans when they leave the service.

Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (ONE) released the clothing line on Thursday morning and encouraged the public to donate to the charity by scanning the camouflage streetwear which contains a QR-code.

The charity supports veterans who have become homeless or “fallen on hard times”. To date, it has helped 1,000 veterans out of homelessness and provides 18,615 bed nights a year, between its homes in Athlone, Cobh, Dublin and Letterkenny.

It will open a new six-bed facility in Cork City in late 2023, bringing the charity up to a 57-bed capacity. A waiting list is already in place for the new home.

READ MORE

The new clothing line draws on the most recognisable visual element of a soldier – their camouflage – with the creation of three distinctive patterns that have been inspired by real locations where homeless veterans have slept.

Irish designer Orla Langan was commissioned to create the collection.

Three veterans who are currently in ONE accommodation – Martin Clarke (5 Infantry Battalion), Eddie Culshaw (Naval Service) and Brendan Monaghan (Cavalry Corps) – helped launch the streetwear fundraising campaign.

Launching the campaign, chief executive of ONE Cormac Kirwan said the charity’s role was to provide accommodation, mental health support and employment assistance for veterans who need to get back on their feet. The charity also offers addiction counselling and peer support.

“We hope this collection of unique camouflage streetwear will raise awareness around Irish veterans who are experiencing homelessness and give them the encouragement and resources they need to overcome its challenges. Incorporating the QR code into the design of the clothing will enable the public to donate to the fundraiser with minimum effort,” he said.