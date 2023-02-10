Refugee protest at Co Offaly convent draws crowd of 80

Protesters outside the former convent in Kilcormac, Co Offaly. Photograph: Gearóid Keegan

A protest took place in Co Offaly on Friday evening against a proposal to accommodate refugees in a former convent.

An estimated 80 people stood at Main Street, Kilcormac, about 30 of whom gathered outside the building previously occupied by the Sisters of Mercy.

Now in private hands, the building will be used as an accommodation centre for refugees from Ukraine, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has said..

“At present, it is not possible to provide details regarding how many persons fleeing the conflict in Ukraine will be allocated to The Convent, Kilcormac,” said a spokesperson.

One of those involved in the protest, John McGhee from Tullamore, said he was opposed to the accommodation plan because he did not believe that Ukrainians will be housed in the building.

“It is more than likely going to be migrants from sub Saharan African, not Ukrainian women and children who are fleeing war. We are being lied to,” he said.

He said similar assurances had been given in relation to other accommodation centres around the country and local people then discovered that people from countries from other than Ukraine were moving in.

Mr McGhee said men “who destroy their documents before they even get off the plane at Dublin Airport” had been housed in other towns.

“We don’t know what kind of a past they could have,” he said.

He feared that Kilcormac, “a small town of less than 1,000 people”, would have women and children “afraid to walk the streets” if the accommodation centre proposal is successful.

Mr McGhee said he was the man who recorded a video at the Kilcormac building on Thursday.

In the video, which was then posted on TikTok by another person and shared widely, Mr McGhee said there would be a “migrant infestation” in Kilcormac of mainly single males from Islamic countries “marauding the streets”.

Speaking at the protest, he said he believed Irish people were becoming a minority in their own country.

“People are turning on each other because certain people are afraid that Irish culture is being phased out,” he said.

A local Independent councillor, John Leahy, said the video which had been shared on social media on Thursday was “vile” and “disgusting”.

Mr Leahy said he believed most Irish people remain supportive of the right to seek refuge in this country.

“I think myself there is a huge outpouring of sympathy for the Ukrainians and I think the majority of people in Ireland would like to see them accommodated in some shape or form,” he said.

Having spoken to the owners of the building, he had been assured that security procedures would be in place and staff would supervise the centre.

“The big thing we’re working on at community level is we’re trying to ensure that the provision of services still remain the same, if not [better], for the people of Kilcormac, along with the people that are coming in.”

Other people at the protest were either reluctant to speak to the media or asked not to do so by one of the other men present.

One woman said that people wanted to be assured that it was Ukrainian families that will be coming to Kilcormac.

While she did not live in Kilcormac herself, her elderly mother still lived in the town and she was very concerned.

“She now will be afraid to go to Mass or do the holy hour,” said the woman.

When the former Kilcormac convent was sold by the religious order its new owner applied for permission to convert it to a residential addiction treatment centre.

A local group opposed the plan and An Bord Pleanála turned down the application because of concerns about the impact of the development on the convent, which is a protected structure.

Part of the building was subsequently used as a bicycle repair and training workshop before the current owner decided to fit it out for accommodating refugees.