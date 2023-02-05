Antrim football club alleges sectarian incident at match

Crumlin Star Football Club said a number of 'so-called Islandmagee FC supporters' hurled abuse at the NAFL Premier League Game between the clubs at Wilbourne Park (marked). Illustration: Google Maps

A Co Antrim football club has expressed “disgust” over what it said was a “torrent of sectarian abuse” levelled at management, officials and spectators by a faction of rival supporters at a match on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, Crumlin Star Football Club said a number of “so-called Islandmagee FC supporters” hurled abuse that left a five-year-old boy “in tears” at the NAFL Premier League Game between the clubs at Wilbourne Park, Larne.

“We were subjected to a torrent of sectarian abuse from fans behind the goal. This included being called fenian b*******s. The club manager’s wife was called a fenian w**** and similar abuse was hurled at the manager’s daughter.”

The club said its secretary was “threatened with bottles and glasses” which “traumatised” his five-year-old son. The incidents occurred after Crumlin scored a winning goal in added time, the club said.

In response, Islandmagee FC said its officials, committee, players, management and supporters “in no way condone any form of sectarianism” and it would be investigating the alleged incident.

“As a mixed club consisting of people from all different backgrounds and religions over the years, this is something that would never be tolerated at Islandmagee,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

“The club will be fully investigating the allegations circulating on social media regarding this and will not be making any further comment until the full facts have been presented to the appropriate governing bodies.”