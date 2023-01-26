Warning of significant increase in asylum seekers sleeping rough

The State plans to keep the Citywest hub closed to international protection applicants seeking emergency shelter for at least another few days. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Organisations supporting homeless people have warned the numbers sleeping rough on Dublin’s streets could double due to the State being unable at present to provide accommodation to arriving asylum seekers.

Refugees intending to seek asylum in Ireland have been told to defer any travel plans amid a severe shortage of available accommodation.

The State now plans to keep the Citywest hub closed to international protection applicants seeking emergency shelter for at least another few days as the migration crisis enters an “extremely difficult phase”.

The Department of Children and Integration has said there is a particular shortage in accommodation for single men applying for international protection, with priority being given to people fleeing the war in Ukraine and women and children seeking asylum from other countries.

The shortage is expected to continue for several days with those not accommodated told they would be contacted when spaces became available. At least seven men who arrived into Ireland seeking international protection on Tuesday were told there was no State-provided beds available.

Speaking on Thursday, Una Burns, head of policy at homeless support organisation Novas, warned the numbers sleeping rough in Dublin city may double in the coming week as a result of the shortage of accommodation for asylum seekers.

Ms Burns said 100 single adults arrive into the State every week seeking protection, with the closure of the Citywest hub meaning many of those people could be left sleeping on the streets.

“There is going to be a significant transformation of rough sleeping in the city,” she told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

Novas would provide a hot meal, a sleeping bag and toiletries to people, but she said it could not provide a bed as the capacity was not there. The situation was “very tight at the moment,” she said.

The department has advised those travelling from safe areas to defer their plans due to a severe national shortage in accommodation, as the shortage could persist for weeks or even months.

The system for accommodating asylum seekers reached a similar crisis point on a number of occasions last year, leaving small numbers of men who came to Ireland to seek asylum sleeping rough.

The current strain on the system is expected to continue into the foreseeable future, department officials have warned.