Stuck homeless: ‘There is a big gaping hole where everything is gone’

Shirley-Ann Steffen: "I worked so hard all my life to have everything and to be able to give everything. Not having that stability any more is very hard." Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Shirley-Ann Steffen (52), originally from East Wall in Dublin, worked in the UK, Paris and Switzerland as an executive personal assistant and project manager before returning to Ireland in 2018 following a marriage break-up.

Unable to secure full-time work – “I was told I was over-qualified” – until recently, her savings dwindled.

Her housing situation became increasingly precarious. Following the death of a close friend earlier this year she had a serious breakdown, resulting in her losing her job and being hospitalised for several months. With nowhere to go following her discharge in August, she stayed with a friend for a few nights before being placed in emergency accommodation.

She is now in a Depaul-managed residence in Dublin with her own bedroom and shared kitchen and livingroom. While her accommodation is “fabulous”, her situation gets her “very down all the time”. She misses her cat, Charlie, who is being looked after by former neighbours. Her parents and older brother are all deceased.

Eligible for HAP, she has been viewing private-rented homes for over a year. “You’d be very lucky to get a one-bed for less than €1,200 a month. And as soon as you mention HAP, landlords don’t want it,” she says.

Her self-confidence has been badly damaged, she says. “I worked so hard all my life to have everything and to be able to give everything. Not having that stability any more is very hard.

“I don’t have the faith in myself any more to be able to fight the life that is going on. It could happen to anybody any time but acceptance of where I am and who I am now is very important.”

She is completing a Masters in Psychology in Trinity College. “Having that is helping me cope.”

Asked if she sees an exit from homelessness, she says: “No, certainly not if I have to do it through [HAP] – at least for the next three years. And I couldn’t imagine finding something for myself unless the prices go down.”

She likes to go to East Wall to see old friends. “But then there is a big gaping hole where everything is gone – my family, my own life, my own person. It’s just dramatically changed. Being homeless is probably one of the worst things anyone has to face, especially in this country now with so many people and families at risk.”

‘Louise’ (not her real name), mother of six children aged between five and 16 years, is facing her third Christmas in Depaul homelessness accommodation. Her five older children live with her parents outside Dublin, and her youngest is with her.

She is eligible for a four-bedroom house and has viewed dozens of houses in the private rented sector. “I’d get to the viewing 40 minutes early and there’d be 30 people already in the queue, most of them with three months’ rent in cash on them. How could I compete?”

She has been on the council housing list for eight years. “I’ve been told by the council having six children is a ‘peculiar situation’ and they can’t even tell me where I am on the list.

“I worry about my children, only being able to see them at the weekend. I know it affects my eldest. She is just so eager to be with me. I am always saying to her, ‘Hopefully next year. Hopefully next year’, and she says, ‘You’ve been saying that years now mammy’.”