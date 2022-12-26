Ukraine crisis: Irish Red Cross hails ‘people of Ireland’ for €42m in donations

The Irish Red Cross has received €42 million in public and corporate donations for the crisis in Ukraine since the Russian invasion and has housed 6,200 Ukrainian refugees in accommodation pledged through the charity.

It was “an extraordinary achievement and commitment from the people of Ireland” to accommodate so many Ukrainians, said the Red Cross.

To date, almost 70,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the Republic, with the majority of those who sought accommodation from the State now living in State-paid homes and the remainder housed by people who contacted the Irish Red Cross to pledge shelter.

Almost half of the €42 million raised since February 2022 has “been apportioned out to the various crisis areas surrounding and within the conflict zone”.

Domestically, the Irish Red Cross has spent €1 million on services for Ukrainians in the Republic this year. The spending largely went towards supporting volunteer units assisting Ukrainians at ports and airports, welcome packs including provision of basic items such as food, Sim cards and hygiene items, and vouchers for food, clothing and shoes.

It has allocated a further €3 million to expand and extend these supports for the next 12 months.

“Given this crisis has no defined end date, the Irish Red Cross is planning to use this money for funding interventions within Ukraine focusing on the rebuilding of livelihoods enabling people to begin their lives and businesses again,” said the organisation.

“The devastating reality is that the needs of people in Ukraine and those affected by the conflict are ongoing and constant,” said Irish Red Cross secretary general Liam O’Dwyer. “The response from the Irish public to the Ukraine crisis has been so very generous … At the Irish Red Cross we have been busy working with our volunteer network and domestic and international partners to channel resources to meet the needs of those displaced in Ukraine, neighbouring countries and other impacted countries such as Ireland and we will continue to do so.”

Creeslough appeal

Separately, €1.6 million has been raised through public appeal since an explosion at a filling station in Creeslough, Co Donegal in October killed 10 people and seriously injured eight others. To date, €420,000 has been distributed locally from this fund via the volunteers of the Irish Red Cross.

“Ongoing liaising with statutory services and community organisations has been taking place,” the charity said and an oversight committee as well as Irish Red Cross personnel has been set up to oversee future management of the fund.

It has provided funding for those injured and their families to cover accommodation costs, loss of income, travel costs, medical costs not covered by the State, home assistance and minor home adaptations.

Those made homeless were to receive payments to cover support of rental of new property, clothes, items for daily living, household bills and furnishings, while those who lost their income were to receive help with household bills and replacement of items if not covered by insurance.