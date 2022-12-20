Investigation into alleged abuse ‘ring’ targeting girls in State care

Social workers in Tusla became aware of concerns around late 2020 that several girls were being allegedly exploited by a group of individuals. Photograph: Alan Betson

Authorities are investigating an alleged child exploitation “ring” that targeted teenage girls in State care, where they were brought to hotels and allegedly sexually abused.

The group of girls had been living in residential group homes or hostels for children taken into care by Tusla, the State child and family agency.

It is understood several teenage girls were allegedly groomed and taken to Dublin city hotel rooms where they were given alcohol and drugs before allegedly being sexually abused by older men.

Social workers in Tusla became aware of concerns around late 2020 that several girls were being allegedly exploited by a group of individuals. An Garda Síochána was notified and a criminal investigation, which is ongoing, was opened.

It is understood staff working in residential hostels for under-18s in State care alerted Tusla to the potential exploitation and alleged abuse in one case, after which several further alleged victims were identified.

At least five underage girls are believed to have been targeted by an “organised” group or “ring” of alleged perpetrators, one source familiar with the case said.

In several instances, the girls were picked up in taxis from their accommodation and brought to hotels in Dublin city, under the guise a party was taking place in a hotel room, the source said.

Child protection authorities believe during the alleged incidents the vulnerable girls were provided with alcohol and drugs and later allegedly sexually abused, before being taken back to their accommodation by taxi.

In a number of cases, it is understood the young girls were also provided with gifts afterwards, such as expensive clothes.

At least one of the young teenage girls was later placed into a secure residential unit by a court order, due to concerns for her safety.

Tusla provides accommodation to young people on an emergency basis under its national out-of-hours service. This is often in situations where a young person has left or is removed from the family home and a space cannot be found in a residential group home or with a foster carer at short notice.

It is believed a number of the girls involved were staying in this emergency out-of-hours accommodation.

At least one girl had been staying in a residential group home for children in State care run by or on behalf of Tusla, sources said.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed a criminal investigation into the alleged abuse was ongoing.

“Owing to the sensitivity of the matter, An Garda Síochána will be providing no further comment,” she said.

It is understood after the alleged exploitation was identified several high-level meetings took place between the Garda and Tusla about the cases.

In a statement, Tusla said the agency “does not comment on individual cases and/or investigations”.

A Tusla spokeswoman said when young people were placed in a care setting, they had to be allowed a “similar level of free time/opportunities to do normal activities as children and young people (where appropriate) who live at home with their family”.

“As in any family home or care setting where young people are living, whilst boundaries and rules are set, there are potential risks in their everyday lives,” such as exploitation or assault, she said.

Tusla was “always cognisant of the risk of exploitation of young people”, and had worked with gardaí to develop a policy to help professionals spot children who might be vulnerable to being exploited, the spokeswoman said.