Will the drive for holiday homes to house Ukrainian refugees work?

Under the new plan, homeowners will be asked to register on offerahome.ie and will then be directed to the relevant local authority. Photograph: iStock

The Government is targeting 20,000 holiday homes under the latest drive to find accommodation for Ukraine war refugees amid concern that local authorities were not rising to the challenge under the previous system. Under the new plan, homeowners will be asked to register on offerahome.ie and will then be directed to the relevant local authority.

[ Some 20,000 holiday homes sought in latest drive to house Ukrainian refugees ]

