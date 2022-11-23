An Post ‘committed’ to free Ukraine deliveries despite change in parcel service

An Post said it is making changes on account of the 'pre- and Christmas rush both here and across the mail pipeline'. File photograph: The Irish Times

An Post has said it is still committed to its free parcel service to Ukraine despite changes for the Christmas season.

Since the war began last February, An Post has allowed free parcel service to Ukraine from Ireland.

The service has proved to be immensely popular with Ukrainian refugees living in Ireland. Some 45,000 parcels a week have been sent to Ukraine.

An Post said it is making changes on account of the “pre- and Christmas rush both here and across the mail pipeline”.

‘Free-post effort’

Packages of up to 2kgs will still be free, but anything over 2kg will be charged at the standard rate of €9 per parcel irrespective of weight.

A spokesman said: “We’re still very committed to the Ukraine free-post effort and getting items from Ireland to Ukraine. We’ve extended the operation until January at least.”

The last date for postage to Ukraine is December 9th to ensure delivery by January 6th, when Ukraine celebrates Christmas by the Orthodox calendar.