33 Ukrainian refugees told no accommodation available on Friday

A total of 33 Ukrainian refugees were informed that no accommodation was available to them on Friday, the Department of Children and Integration has said.

A spokeswoman for the department said all individuals who were turned away from the Citywest transit hub were male, and no women or children were turned away.

The men who were not able to be accommodated were asked to provide contact details so they can be contacted when accommodation does become available, the spokeswoman said.

She added that the department does not yet have figures for the number of non-Ukraininan international protection applicants who were not provided with accommodation.

The Government is under increasing pressure to source adequate accommodation for the influx of refugees arriving into the State since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Over 58,000 people are now being accommodated, of whom 42,000 are Ukrainians. This figure compares with 7,250 at the same time last year.

The Government on Thursday announced that the significant increase in the number of people seeking accommodation in recent weeks has resulted in the Citywest transit hub reaching capacity.

[ Around 750 Ukrainian refugees housed in former nursing homes ]

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman on Friday said he could not rule out that some refugees would end up sleeping on the streets.

“The department is working urgently across Government and with agencies, NGOs and local authorities to bring new accommodation on board so that the State’s humanitarian responsibilities can be met,” a spokeswoman for the Department said.

“All those who have alternative accommodation options are asked to avail of these, including pledged accommodation and to not attend Citywest presently.”

Under current arrangements, new arrivals from Ukraine are transferred to Citywest transit hub, where they will be processed by the Department of Social Protection and Department of Justice as normal.

Any “vulnerable” applicants, including women and children, will be processed by the Department for Children and allocated accommodation.

In the event that suitable accommodation is not available for everyone, the remaining applicants are informed, their contact details taken, and they are asked to keep in contact with the department for when accommodation might become available.

Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said the lack of available space to shelter incoming Ukrainian refugees was a concern.

“My understanding is 33 male Ukrainians were not able to be accommodated last night and that is a really disappointing place for us to be in,” he told RTÉ's Katie Hannon radio show on Saturday.

The Fine Gael TD said he did not have “the exact details” of where the group slept on Friday night, but said the refugees had been “linked up” with non-governmental organisations.

There had been a “huge effort” to house the tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees and other asylum-seekers who had come to Ireland this year, he said.

“The amount of people coming has increased significantly, while it had dropped off a little bit over the summer, it has more than doubled in recent weeks,” he said.

Mr Heydon said the increase in numbers arriving had put “stress and strain on the system”.

“This is about us being honest and straight up with people … We can’t guarantee everybody that comes here a bed right now because of the situation we’re in,” he said.

Earlier this week several councillors on Mayo County Council voiced strong opposition to plans to develop 28 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Claremorris.

Mr Heydon said comments from councillors pitting the housing needs of Ukrainian refugees against Irish people were “unacceptable”.

Wayne Stanley, head of policy at homeless charity Simon Communities, said the lack of accommodation for incoming refugees and asylum-seekers was “very worrying”.

There was no spare capacity in emergency accommodation for homeless people, meaning refugees could be left sleeping on the streets, he said.

The charity had seen “one or two isolated incidents” to date of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland and being forced to sleep rough, he said.

“We were concerned that this is a growing issue … the coming weeks are going to be very difficult, so we are very concerned,” he said.

“As the capacity tightens further, it is a really worrying vista that even families may get caught up [sleeping rough] as well,” he said.