Citywest reception hub for refugees closed to new arrivals after reaching capacity

Accommodation is being provided for Ukrainian refugees at Citywest in west Dublin. Photograph: Jade Wilson/The Irish Times

The Citywest reception hub for refugees has been closed to new arrivals as the centre has reached capacity, the Government has announced.

The announcement was made this afternoon as the Government predicts a shortfall of 15,000 places for refugees by December amid continuing pressure on the accommodation system.

In a statement this afternoon, the Department of Children said that “in the interests of the welfare of those presently at Citywest awaiting accommodation, a decision has now been taken to pause arrivals to the transit hub until numbers can reduce.”

Entry to Citywest has been paused for both international protection applicants and Ukrainians and will be kept under review. In the meantime, those arriving at the airport may have to wait at the airport if arriving overnight. The Government has said that supports will be provided to them by an NGO.

“Should capacity become available, entry to Citywest will be prioritised for families and those with vulnerabilities where this is possible,” the Department said.

“For those arriving into the country as IP applicants or claiming temporary protection, if accommodation is not immediately available for them, communications with them will continue and supports will be offered through NGOs where possible.

“All those who have alternative accommodation options are asked to avail of these, including pledged accommodation and to not attend Citywest presently.”

The Department said it is “working urgently across Government and with agencies, NGOs and local authorities to bring new accommodation on board so that the State’s humanitarian responsibilities can be met to both IPs and those from Ukraine.”

Officials from the Department also briefed the Ukrainian Embassy on Thursday.

At present, access to suitable accommodation is severely constrained. Current projections indicate a shortfall of 15,000 beds by December as the number of Ukrainians and IP applicants arriving is expected to remain at elevated levels.

To date, the Department has contracted approximately 25 per cent of hotel beds in Ireland, alongside hostels, guest houses, pledged accommodation, sports stadiums, scout facilities, tented accommodation and modular units.

“It continues to work to explore all suitable offers as it has done since March 2022.”

The Department of Children is now accommodating over 58,000 people — 42,000 Ukrainians and 16,000 International Protection applicants. This figures compares with 7,250 at this time last year.