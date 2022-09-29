Half of survey respondents believe victim blaming culture still exists

From left, Ursula Murphy, Allianz, and Sarah Benson, Women’s Aid. Standing alongside Ursula and Sarah are four women, representing the one in four women in Ireland who have been in an abusive relationship by a current or former partner

The vast majority of people support a stronger response to domestic violence with half believing the phenomenon of victim blaming culture still exists.

Even with renewed legislation on the issue, one in five people aged 18-24 have never heard of coercive control.

New polling conducted by Red C also shows 50 per cent of respondents would not know where or how to get help for such abuse.

“While 70 per cent of people say they fear that their action could make matters worse for the person being abused, they are also clearly saying that they do want to help. We just need to show them how,” said Sarah Benson, chief executive of Women’s Aid.

The polling, conducted on behalf of the charity and supported by Allianz Insurance, showed nine in 10 people wanted the issue taken more seriously, including a stronger focus by the legal system.

It is being used to promote a day of action to combat domestic abuse to coincide with Ireland’s new national annual holiday on February 6th.

“We’ll be asking the people of Ireland to stop what they are doing, if only for a brief moment, and to publicly stand strong in support of those who are in situations of domestic abuse,” the organisations said in a joint statement.

Based on a nationally representative sample, the research found that six in 10 adults know someone who has experienced abuse. Almost one in five has personal experience.

Almost a quarter of 18-24 year olds incorrectly believe coercive control is not a criminal offence.