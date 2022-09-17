Church set to move children’s preparation for sacraments from classroom to parish

Catholic schools will continue to provide children with an education of the sacraments through junior infants and up to sixth class.

The Catholic Church is set to move children’s preparation for sacraments from the classroom to the parish after a survey by the Dublin Archdiocese found “a clear desire for substantial change” among parents, priests and school principals.

The move towards “smaller group celebrations” will see a “stronger focus” on families, parishes and schools working together, rather than schools taking on the majority of preparation for Holy Communions and Confirmations.

Results of a consultation that began in 2018, when the Priests’ Council felt it was “time to review” the approach of the Church, were published on the Dublin Archdiocese website this week. The online survey yielded 1,800 responses from parents, priests and school principals.

“What emerged was a clear desire for substantial change and innovation, coupled with the challenge of finding ways of responding to the complex reality of faith in family life,” a statement by Archbishop Dermot Farrell said.

Catholic schools will continue to provide children with an education of the sacraments through junior infants and up to sixth class, however, “direct registration” of families with the parish for sacraments will take place in the future, rather than registration through schools.

“Smaller group celebrations and engagement with parents in a family friendly way” would become “foundational” in the new approach to sacraments, the policy document stated.

The key features include an emphasis on accompanying families during the sacraments, a “stronger focus” on Baptism and “clarity about the roles of family, parish, school and Archdiocese working in partnership”.

The document said parents appreciate “smaller, conversational interaction in preparing to celebrate sacraments and in accompanying their children”.

Small group celebrations were also “highly valued”, and made for a more “prayerful personal experience.”

The Archdiocese said it was “committed to supporting parishes to build new capacities for accompanying families” in particular by providing resources and developing an integral approach to sacraments for families.

It was also “committed to supporting Catholic schools as they seek to develop Catholic ethos and teach the Religious Education Programme.”

The development of new local parish capacities to accompany children and their families would now take place “gradually over time, as parish and school dialogue and resources are continuously built up.”