High level of non-compliance identified in some centres for people with disabilities

A “high level of non-compliance” was identified in some centres for people with disabilities in inspections by the State’s healthcare watchdog this year.

Non-compliance in areas such as staffing, governance arrangements, medication management, infection control measures and safeguarding were found at three centres operated by the Kerry Parents & Friends Association.

At an inspection of Glebe Lodge in June, it was found that staffing arrangements were “not in keeping with the needs” of the residents and were “impacting the operations of the centre”.

An incident had occurred whereby a “restrictive practice” was used for a resident because “staff were unable to supervise the resident while attending to others”. The inspector was informed by a staff member that this had happened more than once.

Four staff members indicated that they had not been supervised for some time.

The centre, which provides full-time residential support and respite for 11 residents, was found to be non-compliant in nine regulations by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

Improvements were needed in areas such as infection prevention and medicines. The centre did not have a dedicated cleaning staff in place and records showed no cleaning had been done throughout June 2022. Medicines were also kept in an unlocked room which was potentially unsafe.

The inspections were among 25 reports published on Thursday by Hiqa.

Inspectors found a “generally good level of compliance” with the regulations and standards in nine centres operated by a number of providers.

However, inspectors identified non-compliance with the regulations and standards on 16 inspections.

Five reports with non-compliance were published on centres operated by Brothers of Charity Ireland. Non-compliance was identified in numerous areas, including fire safety, governance and management arrangements, condition of premises, risk management and safeguarding arrangements for residents.

At a centre operated by the COPE Foundation, Hiqa found that improvements were required in areas including fire safety, infection control, residents’ personal plans and staff training.

Hiqa also found non-compliance in a HSE centre operating in Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1. At this centre, the provider was required to submit an urgent compliance plan to address fire safety issues.

An inspection of a centre operated by Camphill Communities of Ireland, found that the provider had not fully assessed residents’ health and social care needs.