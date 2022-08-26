‘It breaks my heart to see how lawless it’s become’: Readers’ comments on antisocial behaviour in Dublin

Over the past year concerns have been raised by politicians, business owners and Dublin city centre residents about the level of antisocial behaviour being experienced in the capital, on the streets and public transport.

A number of initiatives have since been announced by the Government and gardaí in response.

These operations are ongoing, but many people — including homeless people, members of the LGBT community and business owners — have expressed concern over the level of assaults and antisocial behaviour in the city.

We asked Irish Times readers to share their views on the subject, and below is a selection of their responses.

Children are affected more than ever now because of Covid. Everything shut down, no facilities and nothing to do - no wonder they end up taking a wrong turn and find themselves getting into difficulty. The Government has to do more for deprived areas to look after the kids and their mental health.

Too many people are calling gardaí in response to children hanging around. What’s that going to do? They are not doing anything. We have to let kids be kids. Too many busybodies around.

The idea that Dublin is not safe is ridiculous. I live in Dublin and am out and about and never have any trouble. People just like to moan and whinge. Just keep to yourself and keep your head down and you won’t have any trouble. James Russell, Co Dublin

I’ve seen gangs of youths roaming about, some on bikes blocking footpaths, shouting, using foul language in the city, spitting at people and stealing bikes, terrorising visitors in St Anne’s Park. They all appear to be 13 to 16 and become very aggressive if challenged.

It’s a frightening feeling of vulnerability in Dublin now. What is needed is a more visible police presence patrolling the streets with a zero-tolerance attitude. Everyone going through the courts system pleads some sort of ridiculous excuse. I travel a lot for my work, and was always proud of my city but I don’t encourage visitors any longer. It is too dangerous, hedonistic and out of control. Helen O’Kelly, Co Dublin

We set off from the airport by Dublin Bus at about 2am. Trip to O’Connell St went well; my partner then walked me to Eden Quay, before setting of to catch his bus on Aston Quay. Just across O’Connell Bridge, without warning and out of nowhere, a young male passer-by delivered a ferocious kick to my partner’s wheelie case, so that it swung into the air almost pulling his arm from its socket. The passer-by blithely continued on his way. Throughout our entire journey from the airport, there was not a garda in sight. Maura Eaton, Co Dublin

I work on City Quay, the boardwalk area is lovely with nice benches etc but it’s mostly unusable. In the evenings there are gangs of kids roaming the area intimidating passers-by. Drug dealing is happening in plain sight. Ann O’Rafferty, Co Dublin

On Capel Street Sunday afternoon, newly pedestrianised, open drug dealing and crack cocaine smoking - not one Garda in sight. Declan Griffin, Co Dublin

Since Covid and returning to walking the city, the lawlessness, aggression and feeling of menace has been heightened by complete lack of police presence. I see tourists, homeless and drug dealers. Suburban dwellers staying away. I love Dublin and am hugely saddened by its unwelcoming condition. Politicians and all involved in lawmaking need to walk the streets, use our shops and social spaces. We need to reclaim our town. Breda Dillon, Dublin

I was mugged in Dublin nearly 20 years ago, nothing has changed. Dublin city centre has always been dangerous - lack of policing, bad policing. The LGBT community have always been a target and seen as a soft target. Guy Agnew, England

I live in the city centre and am ashamed to say that this is my capital city. I see antisocial behaviour on an almost daily basis. It is an absolute disgrace and my blood boils to see that a fairly sizeable minority now can take over the city with little or no consequence, only to the victims, residents, businesses, tourists of the city. There certainly is an edge to the city. I wish the politicians and people in power see this and also the Garda Commissioner in particular also. A few simple measures “might” suffice. 1. More visible garda on the streets 2. Stronger enforcement and deterrents 3. A dedicated transport police I could go on and on but there is no point - nothing will change in my lifetime I’m sure of that. Government and Garda commissioner don’t have the will to tackle it. Enda Looby, Co Dublin

This summer a group of teenagers and young adults have targeted local kids in Ranelagh Park, stealing their bikes and phones both in the park and local estates. Our apartment block was targeted a few times, and our parcels were stolen a few times. While gardaí have had a presence they can’t be here all the time. Declan, Dublin

I live in Mountjoy Square, I have been looking for an apartment in an alternative location but it has proven impossible. Nearly every night I am tormented by antisocial behaviour in this area. Youths who are about 10 years old set off fireworks incessantly. I have tried to reason with them in the past but they said ‘we own this area’ and hurled a lit firework at me. I have seen them try to hit an elderly man walking on the road. I have heard them threaten young women walking on the road with ‘can you run?’ and again throw lit fireworks in their direction. I fear it won’t be long until someone is injured. I thought the reopening of Fitzgibbon Street Garda station would put an end to this behaviour but despite the station being located on the very next street I only see police presence on GAA match days. If not illegal fireworks, it’s scrambler bikes (no helmet, licence, insurance) going up and down this street—in the centre of the capital city. It feels lawless. What future is there when we are terrorised by children? Lee, Dublin

On public transport. On Grafton Street. Appalling behaviour - ashamed to be a Dubliner. Patricia Dunne

Being French, living in Ireland 27 years, I would give you my opinion. France has become unsafe especially in bigger cities. There are areas of cities where the police aren’t able to enter. If we do not clamp on the situation though more Garda presence and resources with an adequate justice system you can expose yourself to a similar out-of-control system run by thugs. John Leverrier, Co Dublin

Covid opened the floodgates and drinking in town became the thing. It’s always gangs and probably more drugs than alcohol. Yes I frequent the city for restaurants theatre etc but now use taxis coming home. The Luas via Smithfield is rough and I have got off early for safety. I feel terrified for tourists who don’t know the areas to avoid. Elizabeth Cahill, Co Dublin

While I waited to cross the road along with my mother, we watched a drug deal taking place between two young boys, probably aged around 14 (buying) and a middle-aged man (selling). This took place in broad daylight, on a busy street with lots of passers-by. Melanie Brown, Co Dublin

I’m a tour guide. I lead small personal walking tours of Dublin. While walking through Temple Bar earlier this year with one guest, we were accosted by a very aggressive woman, who was asking for money. When we said no, she pushed the tourist with me, with quite strong force in the chest. Then proceeded to shout abuse at both of us, while we tried get away. This was about noon, she appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs. The drugs epidemic in the city has gotten considerably worse the last three years I’ve been doing tours. Eamon O’Sullivan, Co Dublin

It’s common to see antisocial behaviour on the Luas red line. I suggest a proper deterrent such as stiff fine or option of doing community service. Not worth talking if there isn’t proper enforcement though. Daire Winston, Co Dublin

Was waiting for a Luas at Georges Dock last month, and I saw multiple teenagers with hammers, knifes, and clubs squaring off in the middle of the Luas tracks in broad daylight, about 20 of them all in all. I rang the gardaí - there is a station a minute walk away, I was there for the next 20 minutes and nobody showed up. I’m 26 and grew up in this city, it breaks my heart to see how lawless it’s become. Patrick Manning

I work on Parnell Square and have done for the last 21 years. I would often go for a walk on my lunch or across town and in the last two years it has gotten really bad to the point where your anxious even going out at lunch time or waiting for the bus going home. I see antisocial behavior on a daily basis. I honestly have never seen it this bad and there is a severe lack of Garda presence around. I can only imagine what tourists think of our fair city or what goes on at night time if all this antisocial behaviour happens during the day. Geri O’Donovan, Dublin

A few days before I left Ireland in 2020, a terrified young cyclist stopped me during the afternoon as I walked along the Finglas Road and pleaded with me to help him. He had been intimidated at a nearby petrol station convenience store by a gang of youths on bicyclists who were now following him. He wasn’t Irish and didn’t know why the youths had started harassing him. They passed us by, jeering their victim and laughing at his fearful response to their intimidation. I didn’t think it was an unusual situation as I’ve lived most of my life in Dublin and am used to antisocial behaviour, but it struck me how awful it was for this young man who genuinely believed he was about to be beaten or stabbed. I’m now living in Bulgaria and have wandered alone through the city centre in Sofia many times during the early hours of the morning without ever feeling that I may have to defend myself or cross the street to avoid a dodgy looking gang. I recently saw an elderly woman giving a teenager a belt of her handbag for cycling on the pavement. The shocked teen stopped and stared at the ground while she gave him a piece of her mind. Another time I saw a gang of teenagers messing around in a playground built for young kids. A young parent went up to them and told them this wasn’t a place for them. They apologised to her and walked off in silence. I can’t imagine either of those scenarios happening in Dublin and ending as peacefully. Jack Gleeson, Bulgaria