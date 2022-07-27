Tuam excavation: ‘It’s a great relief that we’ve come to this,’ Catherine Corless says

Historian and campaigner Catherine Corless has expressed “great relief” about the memo being brought before Cabinet on Tuesday to establish the body that will oversee the excavation of remains at the Tuam mother and baby home.

“It’s a great relief that we’ve come to this”, she told Newstalk Breakfast.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman is bringing a memo in relation to the excavation of remains at the site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam before Cabinet on Tuesday.

It seeks approval to establish what is called the office of director of authorised intervention on Tuam. This is the agency that will oversee the work on the site.

It is understood the total cost is €15 million, minus €2.5 million already received from the Bon Secours sisters.

Ms Corless was the driving force behind the campaign for the establishment of such a body. She said it had been heartache for the families knowing that the remains of their loved ones had been “lying in sewerage”.

However, she did admit to some trepidation about how the excavation will proceed.

“Will they do it properly?” she said. The issue had been covered up for so long, it was now a relief for families, she said.

Ms Corless welcomed the fact that the families will be part of the board that will oversee the project and will be fully informed as the project proceeds.

Following the work Ms Corless, the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes concluded last year that 978 children had died at the Tuam home.

When asked if she had ever anticipated this development, Ms Corless said that she had never looked that far ahead, she had just taken on each obstacle “one at a time”. She had always believed that the Government would “do the right thing eventually”.

Ms Corless said the excavation of the site will be carried out in phases so it will not disrupt local residents.

“It will be done properly with their co-operation,” she said.

After Cabinet approval, a resolution will have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas to set up the agency. Before then, there will be work in the department to establish the office and perform environmental assessments of the site.

Mr O’Gorman said earlier this year the excavation at the site of the former Tuam mother and baby home will be “one of the most complex forensic excavation and recovery efforts” ever undertaken “anywhere in the world”.

The Minister said the excavation would involve a DNA identification process “on a scale never done before” in Ireland.