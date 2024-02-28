Plans to rejuvenate 26 towns across State using ‘multibillion euro’ schemes published

The plans were developed in consultation with local communities and include a diverse range of measures

Plans to rejuvenate 26 towns have been published under the Government’s Town Centre First scheme to make towns become more viable and attractive places to live, work, visit and do business.

The plans were developed in consultation with local communities and include a diverse range of measures form redeveloping derelict sites, creating community parks and walkways, boosting small and medium sized businesses and developing tourism potential.

The scheme also includes the appointment of town regeneration officers in every local authority to drive implementation of the new plans. Funding is to come from a range of Government and EU funds.

Each of the initial 26 towns received €100,000 to come up with a development plan. How much money each town will ultimately get depends what the towns want to do, and under which grant schemes they apply for aid.

READ MORE

However, the organisers were keen to stress the plethora of grant schemes, one of the largest being the Urban Regeneration and Renewal Fund which is worth €2 billion; the €1 billion Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the European Regional Development Fund which in the period 2021 to 2027 is worth €853 million.

Speaking at the launch of the plans, national co-ordinator Mairéad Hunt noted that towns now have a unique opportunity to “create more vibrant and attractive town centres.”

She said town teams are “doing fantastic work around the country creating and driving forward ambitious plans. We want to see many more Town Teams, so it is very welcome that the Department of Rural and Community Development is giving local authorities funding of up to €10,000 to establish new Town Teams or build up existing teams.”

“Today we have also launched a new Town Centre First website where people can find out how to get involved,” she said.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, said the scheme “is all about empowering people to develop a vision for their town that can make it a better place to live, work, invest in and enjoy. These plans and the new town regeneration officers are about ensuring there is a strategic and coherent approach at local level to tackling vacancy and dereliction in our towns and villages”.

Ms Humphreys also announced the names of a further 26 towns which have been approved to develop Town Centre First plans.

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Kieran O’Donnell, said the scheme would see “multibillion euro” being invested in regenerating and revitalising towns and urban centres. across Ireland. he congratulated “all the local communities and Town Teams for their dedicated work in designing these exciting Town Centre First plans – I look forward to seeing them fully implemented in the time ahead.”

Individual plans are to be posted on local authority websites.

The 26 towns which have now published rejuvenation plans include: