Interim measures to assist owners of defective apartments not expected until autumn

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien had been expected to announce details of interim funding to assist owners of defective apartments this week.

The Government is not expected to introduce interim measures to assist owners of defective apartments until the autumn, despite an expectation they would come this week.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, who has received Cabinet approval for a scheme to address historic fire safety issues and other defects in apartments worth up to €2.5 billion, had been expected to announce details of interim funding for measures such as enhanced fire alarm systems in affected apartment blocks.

However, instead he published a fire safety code of practice for the remediation of defective buildings and said the funding mechanisms for interim measures will be published in the autumn.

Campaigners for owners of defective apartments welcomed the publication of the code of practice. They also pointed out that interim fire safety measures would be needed in light of the fact that roll-out of the remediation scheme for defective apartments could take up to 10 years.

Pat Montague, the group’s spokesman, said they were needed “so that people can continue to live safely and free from worry and anxiety in their apartments while they await remediation”. He said this was acknowledged in the code of practice and welcomed provisions in the code such as making sure escape routes are well lit and free from obstacles.

The Opposition also welcomed the code of practice, with Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin saying it was a “welcome step on the road to a full redress scheme” for those living in Celtic Tiger era defective buildings.

“However, there are many owners and tenants living in buildings that require urgent fire safety works and other interim measures. Minister O’Brien promised these homeowners and tenants that such funding would be available this year.

“Yet, even after today’s announcement, we are none the wiser as to when this emergency funding will be actually available to impacted homeowners.

“This is simply not good enough. This funding was promised in December and again in January. Homeowners and tenants are already living with enough stress,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Mr O’Brien said: “Work is ongoing with the Housing Agency with further details to come on this in autumn.”