Video of landlord allegedly threatening tenant with electric saw prompts garda inquiries

Gardaí say inquiries are ongoing after a video emerged on social media of a landlord allegedly threatening a tenant with a circular saw in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

In the video, which was filmed on Monday by the subject of the alleged attack, a man is seen attempting to cut through the front door of the house with an electric saw. Later on, he appears to charge at a person on the other side of the door with the tool.

On Monday evening, the day of the alleged incident, gardaí responded to queries saying they held no reports of the alleged encounter. On Tuesday, a subsequent statement released to The Irish Times says that gardaí are “aware of a video in circulation online and can confirm that personal contact has been made with a private citizen.”

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on material posted on social media.”

The subject of the video was raised by Paul Murphy TD during leaders’ questions in the Dáil on Tuesday. Mr Murphy referenced the incident in his question to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in relation to the role of gardaí at legal and illegal evictions. Mr Varadkar said he was reluctant to comment on social media videos and said questions should be directed to gardaí.

In an extended version of the video which was not posted online but has been seen by The Irish Times, the man holding the saw can be heard saying he “has come for the money” before subjecting the man who answered the door to a series of Islamaphobic attacks. The man with the saw also says “I don’t give a f*** about you” before stating “if I have to spend the rest of my life in jail, I don’t care.”

He then proceeds to start sawing through the door before it is closed. He continues to operate the saw through the wooden door before appearing to charge at the man taking the video once he reopens the door.

The Irish Times understands that the dispute centres around rent payment dating back to August 2022. According to the tenant, he has been living at the property for over three years without issue. Last year, his payment bounced back into his bank account after an attempt to pay the monthly rent, he says.

According to the tenant, attempts to contact the landlord about the issue proved unsuccessful.

Two weeks ago, the tenant says a locksmith came to his house to change the locks, despite his family being present inside the property. The locksmith departed once he realised the house was not empty.

