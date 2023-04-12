Healy-Raes criticise Kerry planners over rejection of Killarney housing scheme

Danny Healy Rae and his daughter, Killarney Municipal District councillor Maura Healy-Rae, had urged council planners to give 'every possible consideration' to the application. File photograph: The Irish Times

A planning application for 12 houses in a rural area outside Killarney has been refused permission.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae who made representations in support of the application at Faha East between Killarney and Milltown said the houses at the rear of an Equestrian Club at would have been modestly priced and would have allowed local people an opportunity purchase their own houses – something which is not possible in Killarney town.

Meanwhile, a motion by a Fianna Fáil councillor will come before the Corca Dhuibhne and Castleilsand Municipal District on Wednesday calling for a halt to any more council approved social housing developments by housing bodies in Milltown, saying there is an imbalance and there is no housing available or being built by developers for people who can afford to buy starter homes.

Mr Healy-Rae and his daughter, Killarney Municipal District councillor Maura Healy-Rae had urged council planners to give “every possible consideration” to the application for 12 houses at Faha East.

READ MORE

Kerry County Council gave two principal reasons for the refusal to Woodlands Equestrian Club and Showgrounds. The proposal of multiple units in the rural Faha East would contravene sustainable rural housing guidelines.

This was an area under significant urban influence and housing in such areas would have too meet exceptional need criteria.

In addition, planners were not satisfied effluent could be adequately disposed of on site and therefore this would be prejudicial to public health and contrary to proper planning, the council said.

In 2017 a communal effluent treatment plant and filtering system was given permission, Danny and Maura Healy-Rae noted in a statement on the matter.

“We are very disappointed with the refusal as we felt it was a laudable proposal given that this proposed development was within an area where there is already significant residential development and given that the applicant had planning permission already for a wastewater treatment plant that would cater for the number of houses proposed,” the Healy-Raes said.

Kerry County Council in giving reasons for refusal stated that the proposed houses should be served by individual on-site wastewater treatment plants even though they have always been against the proliferation of single septic tanks, they also said.

The Faha area was designated as a “node” in the recent county development plan; which is a recognised settlement area. This area has significant residential development already – local pub, restaurant, GAA pitch and an equestrian centre, welding iron workshop and a shop which is to reopen shortly.

It had now become “crystal clear” that only farmer’s sons or daughters will be considered for planning now in any part of the county and no one else, the Healy-Raes also said in reference to exceptional need required to be met for rural housing near Killarney.

“Many young people are excluded from buying or building their own houses and the only place they can buy a house now within Killarney town is costing between €500,000 and €600,000. It was proposed that these houses in Faha would be sold for €240,000 approximately,” the Healy-Raes said.

The decision which was handed down on March 31st and can be appealed within one month to to An Bord Pleanála

A spokesman for Kerry County Council said it would not be appropriate to comment until the planning process has been exhausted.

Meanwhile a motion is going before Wednesday’s meeting of the municipal district in West Kerry calling for a halt to social housing in Milltown. There is growing concern Kerry that the only housing being built by developers in Kerry is by associated housing bodies and these houses are limited to low income households.

Fianna Fáil Councillor and auctioneer Michael O’Shea is asking the council not to negotiate any further land deals with approved housing bodies for social housing.

Mr O’Shea, who is from Milltown, said it has become “overpopulated with social housing” and this is denying young families the opportunity to purchase private houses.

Developments by Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs), as this type of housing is more attractive for developers, he says.