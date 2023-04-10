Further 94 cost-rental homes to be released by Land Development Agency

Applications for 94 new cost-rental apartments in Delgany, Co Wicklow, are to be sought by the Land Development Agency (LDA), from Tuesday.

The apartments will rent for a discount to market value with one-bedroom homes starting from €1,220 per month. Monthly rents for a two-bed are €1,445, and a three-bed will cost €1,530 per month.

The apartments are part of a total delivery of 142 cost rental homes at Archers Wood. The site is located between Delgany and the coast, about three kilometres from Greystones Dart station. There are established schools and shops in the area.

Applications open on Tuesday at 12 midday and close on April 18th.

The homes are being delivered under Project Tosaigh, a Government initiative where the LDA steps in to complete unviable or stalled private housing developments and then makes the homes available as either cost rental or affordable purchase.

The 94 units, which are now owned by the State, include 37 one-bed, 53 two-bed and four three-bed apartments. They were delivered in association with Cairn Homes, are A-rated and include fully fitted kitchens.

The rents involved are an average of 30 per cent below market rates. Eligible tenants must have a net household income of below €53,000 a year, a figure designed to provide an affordable solution for households on low to moderate incomes who do not qualify for social housing.

A total of 48 duplex homes have already been released in Archers Wood. Applications for these homes have closed. Tenants have already been allocated the first 24 homes and offers have been made for the second 24. The 48 involve 24 two-bed and 24 three-bed duplexes with rents of €1,455 for a two-bed and €1,550 for a three-bed.

Those who were previously unsuccessful in applying for the 42 duplex homes may now apply for an apartment but will have to complete the registration process again, indicating which apartment type they are applying for. The registration process can be accessed from Tuesday at noon on the Cost Rental section of the LDA’s website.

Separately, applications have now closed for 95 cost rental homes in Parklands in Citywest. The houses in Citywest, delivered in association with Harcourt Developments, are three- and four-bed family units in Parklands on Fortunestown Lane.

Rents for these homes start at €1,350 a month for a three-bed, two-storey terraced house. The monthly rent for a four-bed, two-storey, terrace house, is €1,450 and tenants in a four-bed, three-storey, terraced house will pay €1,460. These rents are typically about 57 per cent below-market rents.