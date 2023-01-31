Leitrim has highest rate of vacant homes in State, CSO data shows

The latest CSO figures show nationally vacancy has fallen slightly from 4.9 per cent at the start of 2016, to 4.3 per cent at the end of 2021. File photograph: Frank Miller

Leitrim has the highest rate of vacant homes in the country, while the percentage of houses left vacant nationally has fallen marginally in recent years, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The State statistics body found one in ten homes in Co Leitrim were likely vacant, followed by 9.5 per cent of homes in Co Roscommon and 8.7 per cent in Co Mayo.

The latest CSO figures show nationally vacancy has fallen slightly from 4.9 per cent at the start of 2016, to 4.3 per cent at the end of 2021.

The proportion of vacant homes outside of Dublin fell from six per cent to 5.1 per cent in the five year period.

However, in Dublin the vacancy rate had increased from 1.9 per cent to 2.3 per cent over the same period.

The figures were drawn from an analysis of electricity consumption in residential homes, to gauge vacancy rates.

The CSO said the lowest vacancy rates were in South Dublin County Council, Fingal County Council and Kildare County Council, which were all lower than two per cent of all residential properties.

The report, released on Tuesday, found the rate of vacant homes in rural areas was more than double the rate in urban areas.

Swinford local electoral area in Co Mayo was the community with the highest vacancy rate at 12.2 per cent, while Leixlip in Co Kildare and the electoral ward of Tallaght central in south-west Dublin had the joint lowest at less than one per cent.

Apartments (3.7 per cent) and detached homes (3.2 per cent) had higher vacancy rates than semi-detached houses (1.8 per cent), it said. A fifth of vacant homes were built before 1919, the CSO report stated.

The CSO said it measured vacancy as a residential property where there was very little or no electricity consumption over a 12 month period.