Do you think you will never be a homeowner and are you worried about retirement?

A report out today shows that home-ownership rates among young working adults in Ireland have collapsed in the face of rising house price. Photograph: iStock

A report out on Wednesday shows that home-ownership rates among young working adults in Ireland have collapsed in the face of rising house prices. It warns that more future retirees are likely to be financially exposed when they stop working as they will have to pay rent.

The research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) found that the share of 25-34-year-olds who own their own home more than halved between 2004 and 2019, falling from 60 per cent to just 27 per cent.

Lower home ownership rates would mean a higher proportion of households in the rental sector and “the continuation of rental payments into retirement”, the report says.

