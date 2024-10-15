Three in five girls believe gender inequality biggest barrier to Stem careers, survey finds

Taoiseach Simon Harris at the 2024 I Wish report launch with transition-year students Julianne Diskin and Jahnavi Reddy Tumma. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Three in five teenage girls in Ireland believe gender inequality is the biggest barrier preventing them from pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem), according to a new survey.

Although this figure has dropped from 83 per cent in 2021, I Wish, a programme aiming to increase female participation in Stem, believes systemic change is still required in education and wider society to ensure equal opportunities for girls.

The survey of 179 primary students and 1,703 female secondary students found that 68 per cent of all-girls schools offer Stem subjects beyond maths and science. This compares to 87 per cent of mixed schools and 96 per cent of all-boys schools.

The study noted that boys represent 91 per cent of those studying engineering at second level.

One-third of teenage girls (33 per cent) say stereotypes including the belief that boys are inherently better at maths, engineering or technology continue to discourage girls from entering Stem fields.

“The survey findings reflect what we at I Wish have observed over the last 11 years: while girls often show confidence in their abilities at a young age, this confidence dips as they transition from tween to teen,” said Caroline O’Driscoll, co-founder of I Wish.

She said this dip in confidence could be attributed to rising social media usage, a lack of role models, stereotypes and unconscious gender bias. Alongside early intervention at primary level, a focus on teenagers is “critical” where confidence is particularly vulnerable, she said.

“The World Economic Forum 2024 report warns that by 2025, 97 million jobs could be displaced by AI, yet only 28.2 per cent of the current Stem workforce is female,” said Gillian Keating, co-founder of I Wish.

While there was an “encouraging” 37 per cent increase in girls engaging with at least one Stem subject between 2018 and 2022, Ms Keating said efforts must be intensified to cultivate a diverse and innovative future workforce.

“We are advocating for a holistic, society-wide approach to tackle these challenges. This includes integrating stories of women in Stem into all subjects at primary level and promoting Stem-focused community projects as part of the sixth-class curriculum,” she said.

For secondary-level students, I Wish is calling for introductions to locally based female Stem professionals, equality of access to Stem subjects across single-sex and mixed schools and training to tackle gender stereotypes.

Unveiling the report, Taoiseach Simon Harris said it demonstrates that early intervention works, “and we must also ensure that girls remain supported through their secondary education and beyond”.