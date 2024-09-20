‘Be yourself, show your passion and trust in your preparation’

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

My name is Heather Spain and I am from Blackrock in Dublin. I joined the EirGrid graduate programme in September 2023 in the transformation and technology office.

I went to University College Dublin for five years before, where I completed an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering and, following that, a two-year master’s degree in mechanical engineering with business.

Following the completion of both my undergraduate and master’s degrees at UCD, I realised I wanted to focus my career on sustainability and the environment.

How did you find out about the graduate programme?

I learned about the excellent graduate programme EirGrid offers from my college peers. EirGrid is the operator and developer of the electricity grid in Ireland, meaning it is responsible for a safe, secure and reliable supply of electricity and manages the grid so that everyone has power when and where they need it.

What is the graduate programme like?

It has a very good reputation for providing a high level of support. There are events throughout the year that provide great opportunities to grow your skills and network with people across the whole business and wider industry, not just those who you work with day-to-day.

This is the first year since the inception of the graduate programme that there are more woman engineers than male.

Explain what the work experience was like

Over the course of the two-year programme we rotate between three different teams, so we get a great view of the variety of work being done to transition to a low-carbon grid.

Not only am I learning about the engineering behind the projects driving the transition to a low-carbon grid, I am also growing my technical skills in completely new areas – for example, the electricity markets and financial analysis behind obtaining funding for projects.

The skills you learn when you study engineering are very transferable and can be used in all sorts of industries. At university I wouldn’t have considered that I could put data science and environment together for a career path. And though I work with people who have an enormous wealth of knowledge, everyone is keen to answer your questions and help you learn.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

I still have another year left in the graduate programme but I’m already looking forward to continuing my career in renewable energy. I’m thoroughly enjoying my current role on the engineering and asset management team, where we facilitate the maintenance of the grid’s assets while also preparing for the offshore assets coming on to the grid in the future.

At the end of the day my goal is to contribute to innovative projects that make a real difference for people, while also growing professionally.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

Tailor your application to the programme, highlighting your skills and experiences but also how the programme will help you achieve your own goals. EirGrid’s purpose is to transform the power system for future generations, so take a moment to reflect on your own “why”. Be yourself, show your passion, and trust in your preparation thus far.