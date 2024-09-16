Getting a handle on workplace culture

Fitting into workplace culture is highly important for both the individual and the company concerned. Photograph: iStock

Starting your first job is an exciting step forward in your career, but it’s normal to feel a bit uneasy as you look to get a handle on workplace culture and how best to adapt during those initial first weeks and months.

Jennifer Ryan, news editor at professional networking site LinkedIn, says starting a new job should be thought of through the frame of joining a new school.

“As a new hire, you’ll meet colleagues who already have established relationships with team-mates and some form of hierarchy will be in place,” she says.

One thing you can do to try to get a sense of any potential office politics is to research the company in advance of applying for a role there to ensure that it is the right cultural fit for you.

“You may know someone working there already or at the very least will know someone on LinkedIn connected to an employee,” says Ryan.

“Have a conversation in advance to get a sense of what the company is like to work for, how you would fit into your team and to be clear of what expectations there are for new hires, particularly at a junior level.

“Connecting with your colleagues in advance of joining is a quick way to ensure that there are some familiar faces when you enter the office for the first time and you’ll get a better sense of where everyone fits in.”

Once you cross the office threshold for the first time, it’s simply a case of “building on that” and finding out what makes someone tick, just like you would if networking, she says.

Laura Yianni, global corporate communications, and career expert at hiring platform Indeed, says the language used in job ads can tell you a lot about the culture.

“If they talk about ‘creativity’ and ‘teamwork’, that’s different from a company that emphasises ‘excellence’ and ‘rigour’,” she says.

“Equally, certain language may signal a company that isn’t practising diversity and inclusion. Things to watch out for may include vague verbiage, benefits that only appeal to a specific lifestyle, (such as a ping-pong table, weekly happy hours), or gendered language such as ‘ninja’, ‘dominate’, ‘hacker’, and ‘diva’,” she adds.

Indeed, KPMG head of recruitment Paul Vance says the diversity in a workplace is more than ever playing its part in building relationships with colleagues.

“Bear in mind that not everyone thinks the same way as you do,” he says. “We have more variety and diversity in the workplace than even say 10 years ago. While much of this is visible in terms of ethnicity and differences of background and identity, there are other things to be aware of that aren’t so obvious.

“One of these is diversity of thought. People have many different views on how the world works, how to solve problems and how to approach different situations. So when you meet someone new in the workplace, you’ll build better relationships by not making assumptions about them.”

Meanwhile, turning up at the office in person when you are starting a new job is key, according to Sigmar Recruitment chief executive Frank Farrelly.

“Online is very efficient and I am a fan of remote work for many reasons but for graduates who have no experience of working in an office, a warehouse or a factory, they need to get in on-site, to learn, to develop networks and to have fun,” he says.

“I would recommend that all graduates try to start in the office and be present as much as possible, especially for the first six months and longer if that’s the time it takes to learn your craft.

“In-person allows you to build stronger formal and informal networks. You can get to know your boss better and understand how the office hierarchy works. Is it really a flat open structure or was that just an aspiration written on the website?”

Farrelly says some of the most successful people nurture and develop internal support networks. Key stakeholders will trust you faster if you make the effort to talk to them in person. You will also get more comfortable asking for help from them.

“Overlooked, but the most important network to develop is with your peers,” he says. “A social support group in a new job goes a long way and much of that is done over a sandwich at lunch where stories are told and experiences shared.

“Cultivate relationships. The receptionist is someone you should always get to know. They see the whole business from a different lens and can give invaluable insights as to who can help you. People like to give advice so always ask.”

In terms of navigating conflict, he points out that these are better worked through in person rather than online. “Conflicts are solved quicker in person,” he says. “They tend to fester online. Often one side does not realise there is a problem at all. People can mask their feelings more effectively on a screen, coupled with the fact that it’s harder to read people online than in person, you are left with more conflicts which can last longer.”

Brendan Lally, a careers guidance counsellor at the University of Limerick, says he would be “optimistic” that most graduate new hires will not experience conflict in their new role. “Conflict can sometimes however be unavoidable,” he says.

“In those rare cases when a graduate hire encounters workplace conflict, particularly if it involves their manager, the situation can be delicate and requires careful navigation.

“Typically, a graduate would approach their manager to address issues, but if the conflict is with the manager, alternative steps must be considered. It’s essential for the graduate to be aware of the company’s policies regarding conflict resolution. Most organisations will have clearly defined policies or designated personnel for such situations.”

If the conflict is with their direct manager, the graduate should consider reaching out to a mentor, if one is assigned, or a senior team member who might offer advice or mediate informally, he continues.

“This can often help in resolving misunderstandings without escalating the issue. If the conflict cannot be resolved through informal channels or if it involves serious issues such as harassment, discrimination, or unethical behaviour, the graduate should approach HR.

“HR is trained to handle such matters impartially and confidentially. Finally, it is advisable for the graduate to document any instances of conflict, particularly if it involves their manager, as this information may be important if the situation escalates.”

Maureen Lynch, managing director at recruitment company Hays Ireland, says that if you feel uncomfortable managing a conflict on your own, it’s important to seek support from a trusted superior, such as your manager, to help resolve the issue.

She also says that a very basic and useful first step is observing the formal hierarchy within your workplace to understand where power lies as it relates to your position. Furthermore, she points out, that there can be “unofficial hierarchies” in the workplace.

“A colleague may have the same title as you but have been in the business longer, meaning they have earned the trust and respect of their peers and supervisors in a way which can only be earned through time,” she adds.

Lally says it is important to remember to remain professional in the workplace. “First off observe and listen,” he says. “During one-on-one meet and greets with new team members do not get drawn into commentary about other team members or managers.

“Stay professional and avoid gossip. This can be hard, especially when you’re new and trying to build rapport and allegiances. A good first goal is to have a reputation for professionalism.”

In terms of pitfalls to watch out for, he says recruits should remember not to neglect relationships with colleagues. “A common pitfall I saw in my HR days were graduate hires focusing solely on tasks and neglecting the importance of relationships,” he says.

“Building positive work relationships early should not be an afterthought. The most important relationship is with your boss. So don’t be afraid to ask for feedback well before formal review dates and if given feedback don’t neglect that feedback and fail to act on it.”

In terms of adapting to a new work ethic, Lally believes the first 100 days are “particularly important”, requiring your full focus. “Work-Life balance is important but for the first 100 days or probation period it is important to set yourself up for success,” he says.

“This means everything outside work must be adapted so that work gets priority certainly in these crucial first months. This will require buy-in from others in your life by letting them know of your new role and your ambition to set a professional first impression.”