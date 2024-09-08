My son in sixth year still has no idea what to do after he leaves school. Can you help?

Sixth-year students have until the end of school to make their study or career choices. Photograph: iStock

My son is 19 next month. He isn’t sure what he wants to do after school and is having trouble motivating himself for the Leaving Cert. I’m worried about him given all his other classmates seem to know what they want to do. Can you offer any advice?

Firstly, there is no pressure on your son to choose a course or career pathway at this stage. No matter what option he eventually chooses, he has until the end of sixth year to make his initial choices.

The key to motivating him to stay the course this year is to identify his potential career interests. Most guidance counsellors will perform aptitude tests to help focus on where a student’s strengths are. There are also plenty of online options such as the interest profiler on careersportal.ie.

Another option is to explore any courses of interest in greater depth. Higher Options, the annual education expo for second-level students, provides information on post-second level career and study options. It is organised by The Irish Times and takes place in two weeks time, from September 25-27th at the RDS in Dublin.

This year the event will run concurrently with World Skills Ireland at the RDS, which offers an array of exciting apprenticeship options. There are demonstrations and practicals, as well as a chance to hear directly from those who have built successful careers through training routes.

Higher Options will showcase a vast range of information for school-leavers concerning further and higher education options and provide an opportunity to learn about courses, meet college representatives and be inspired by the speakers on the career talk panels.

A key benefit is the fact that attendees will be able to engage directly with representatives of universities, colleges and education institutions from Ireland, the UK, Europe and beyond. There will also be a programme of career talks and live question-and-answer sessions. Stand-holders will also be able to advise attendees on what material to gather.

In addition to Irish universities, representatives of many EU colleges – where growing numbers of Irish students are choosing to study – can advise on sought-after disciplines such as medicine, veterinary and dentistry, alongside representatives of Eunicas.ie, which promotes these programmes, taught exclusively through English.

The real benefit from this event depends entirely on each student’s level of preparation. Attendees should do some homework on who you want to speak with and questions you want answered.

The Irish Times will publish a related supplement in advance of the event, while many guidance counsellors provide their students attending with a preparation document to enable them to plan their engagements.

Remember – this is just information gathering. No one expects a student to make a final decision concerning their future career, but it is a good place to start.