EU citizens are entitled to study at any EU university under the same conditions as nationals

There are more than 2,000 degree courses taught through English around Europe with the majority of them in the Netherlands, which is the number one destination for Irish students, with Poland, Denmark, Italy, and Germany also popular. Photograph: iStock

Increasing numbers of Irish school-leavers are opting to apply for degree programmes overseas for a host of reasons, from disappointing Leaving Cert results to accommodation and lifestyle challenges, or simply to satisfy a sense of adventure.

There are more than 2,000 degree courses taught through English around Europe with the majority of them in the Netherlands, which is the number one destination for Irish students, with Poland, Denmark, Italy, and Germany also popular.

As an EU citizen, you are entitled to study at any EU university under the same conditions as nationals. The experience of studying in Europe also gives students “excellent preparation” for working in globalised employment markets, according to careersportal.ie.

Guy Flouch, the head of Eunicas, which is an independent application support service set up to facilitate Irish and British students who are unable to access their preferred programme in a university at home, says Irish students have overtaken the British abroad since Brexit.

READ MORE

“About 10 years ago, people only went abroad to study medicine, dentistry, and veterinary through English,” he says.

“They still do, but those are in the minority now.”

People were previously travelling because they couldn’t get on courses here, but, increasingly, they are going there because they recognise the quality of the education experience, and they want an adventure.

”There are a lot of students in the Netherlands doing physio now. I think there are seven universities in the Netherlands higher ranked than Trinity College, and they are doing all sorts of things from physics to international relations to arts — anything you want almost.”

Flouch says the profile of Irish students abroad, and those who come back with degrees, is that of “successful” people.

“They are not hippies — they really do well,” he says.

“If you get a degree or a professional qualification in an EU country, they are recognised here, so that applies to dentistry, medicine, and so forth,” he says.

Another reason why students are travelling is that entry requirements in many European universities are generally lower compared to Irish universities as they don’t tend to use a points system.

”Points are totally irrelevant in many of these countries,” says Flouch.

“You can do quantum physics without points. Entry requirements are much more reasonable.

”Different countries have different systems. In the Netherlands, you register your interest on a central system. They send your name to the university who will tell you how to register on their application portal.”

If you have the minimum entry requirements, 90 per cent of the programmes will offer you a place, while the rest have a selection procedure. In Poland, each university has its own entrance test.

”Sweden, Finland, Germany and sometimes Denmark look for high school diploma or Leaving Cert results around July, which is too early in the year for Irish students. For those countries, you need to take a gap year before applying.”

Another benefit to studying abroad is that there are no, or low, tuition fees in many European countries.

There are no undergraduate fees in Denmark or Sweden, while in the Netherlands, fees are just over €2,500 per year.

In addition, where there are fees, some countries offer tuition fee loans, which cover these fees with generous repayment terms. Other countries, subject to conditions, offer loans or grants to contribute to living expenses. Flouch believes the quality of life in other European countries is one of the main reasons why “more and more” students are opting to go abroad for third level.

”More and more students are saying, ‘I’m getting out of here’,” he says.

“They are feeling that the way things are set up here is not for them. They can’t buy houses. It is difficult to get jobs with anyone who isn’t an American multinational.”

Some people don’t want to leave home or don’t want to leave Gaelic football, so it isn’t for everyone. But the adventures you will have will give you memories for the rest of your life, and you will also have the training.

”It is a longer academic year, so you have got to work hard. But these universities like Irish students because we are native English speakers. We work hard, we are fun, we are creative, and we contribute.

”While many Irish students are forced to study abroad to become doctors, nurses or vets, the Government has announced plans to provide thousands of additional third-level places in high-demand courses over the coming years.

Thousands of students are currently forced to pursue courses in the UK and eastern Europe each year due to high CAO points requirements and limited places in areas such as medicine, nursing and veterinary medicine.

However, a Higher Education Authority study indicates universities could provide up to 5,000 additional places on courses in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry and veterinary medicine, subject to additional funding for staff and new infrastructure in the near future.