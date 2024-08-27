Pádraig Corrigan (21) from Newry enrolled in the Leiden University College in the Hague: 'To study abroad I did have to make some sacrifices.'

In August 2021, as the Covid pandemic was gradually ending, I boarded a plane bound for Amsterdam.

Having received my A Level results from the Abbey Christian Brothers school in Newry only days before, I now found myself a student of Leiden University College in The Hague.

The title of the programme which I had enrolled in was Liberal Arts and Sciences: Global Challenges and there were a number of reasons as to why I had chosen the degree.

First, like many other courses tailored to international students in the Netherlands, it was in English. The second reason for choosing the programme was that each student has the ability to tailor their degree to their own interests.

In practice, this meant that in my second year, I could choose to pursue the particular major and minor which I was interested in. I chose World Politics and Journalism, a combination of my interests which very few, if any, Irish universities offer in tandem.

The third reason for my choice of programme was the unique living arrangements which were a part of the package. All first- and second-year students studying Liberal Arts and Sciences reside in the building where they attend classes. In a country in which it can be difficult to find student housing, this was a huge benefit.

On top of this, living in one building ensured that there was an exceptionally vibrant and tight-knit student community, you only had to take an elevator to class each morning, and you lived in the same building as all of your friends.

And, with the degree being international, the people I became friends with came from a plethora of different countries. Having the opportunity to learn about the culture and politics of various countries through speaking with my friends ensured that learning took place inside and outside of the classroom.

Beyond my studies, living on the European Continent has allowed for more affordable travel than what is available at home. The overnight bus to Paris is much cheaper than a flight from Dublin, and it is much easier to hitchhike from The Hague to San Sebastián than it is from Belfast.

And yet, to study abroad I did have to make some sacrifices. I could no longer take a bus home whenever I missed my family or felt homesick, and contact with friends from Ireland became virtual.

Yet, having now graduated, I look back on the experience of studying abroad extremely fondly, knowing that no matter where I am in the world I will always have a couch to crash on.