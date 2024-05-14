Selection of technological university courses

TU Dublin

Computing with Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence (TU862) is a Level 8 Honours Degree delivered on the Tallaght campus.

Machine learning and artificial Intelligence are cornerstones of the next wave in information and communications technology, and IDA Ireland is pursuing an AI Island strategy set to attract the brightest and best AI players to work in Ireland.

There is a skills gap in Ireland and internationally for data scientists with computing and business intelligence skills.

This four-year degree course, designed in consultation with big IT companies such as AWS, Microsoft, SAP and IBM, develops a mix of computing, business intelligence and data science skills to address this gap.

Film & Broadcasting (TU983) is a Level 8 Honours Degree delivered on the Grangegorman campus. The university said film and broadcasting is “about telling stories — whether fiction or factual”.

This course combines high standards of training in production skills to make courses, dramas and documentaries for radio, television and cinema with a well-grounded academic education in media theory and contextual studies.

Modules include Media Theory, Film Studies, Cultural Studies, Television, Online Production, Drama, Documentary, Radio Production, Media Management and Audio.

International Business & Languages (TU965) is a Level 8 Honours Degree course delivered in Aungier Street has three key characteristics: the acquisition of business expertise, the acquisition of professional competence in one or more languages, and the third year spent abroad in the country of the student’s first language.

“With increasing globalisation and dependency on international trade, fluency in other languages is vital to the success of businesses dealing with countries abroad,” the university said.

Community Development & Youth Work (TU992) is a Level 8 Honours Degree course delivered on the Blanchardstown campus that promotes the principles of inclusion, human rights, equality and social justice, working towards sustainable development, and tackling issues such as inequality, climate change, poverty and disadvantage.

“Our mission is to educate and train future community development and youth workers to work in a range of settings in Ireland and internationally so that they can become agents of change,” the university said.

Contact: tudublin.ie

Munster Technological University (MTU)

The BSc (Hons) in General Nursing, hosted in the purpose-built Sólás building at the MTU Kerry North Campus, continues to expand and now has significantly increased capacity to accept more students.

This course provides learners with the skills required to provide nursing care in a wide variety of settings.

The BEng (Hons) in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, hosted by the REEdI initiative in the MTU Kerry North Campus, provides extensive industry-based learning opportunities.

The course is delivered using cutting edge technologies such as augmented and virtual reality.

In addition, students get to learn from top lecturers in the field, study and work with emerging technologies, work with “world-class companies”, learning using a blended approach through classroom-based, as well as gaining hands-on experience.

The BEng (Hons) in Smart Product Engineering, hosted in the MTU Bishopstown Campus, is designed for students who are keen to combine their technical and creative design abilities with the business skills required to achieve commercial success.

The BSc (Hons) in Global Business and Pilot Studies, hosted in the MTU Bishopstown Campus, provides embedded pilot training as part of an honours business degree.

In this course, students study on campus for one year, undertake pilot training for a further two years, and then complete the final year of study online while working. There is a substantial non-standard cost associated with completing this programme as the aviation aspect of the programme is not covered by Government supports.

Contact details: mtu.ie

Technological University of the Shannon (Tus)

US 925: Applied Psychology — BSc (Hons) is accredited by the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) and the British Psychological Society (BPS) and offers a comprehensive exploration of the human mind and behaviour.

Students benefit from practical learning experiences including a semester-long work placement in diverse settings such as mental health and community development, equipping them with essential skills for postgraduate study and future career success in fields like clinical psychology and counselling psychology.

Students also have the opportunity to study abroad at the University of Valencia.

US 862: Microbiology — BSc (Hons) is Ireland’s sole dedicated microbiology degree, providing an opportunity for comprehensive study and professional development.

Microbiology delves into the intricate realm of microscopic life forms, encompassing bacteria, protozoa, fungi, viruses, and prions. The course illuminates the indispensable role these microorganisms play in sustaining life on Earth.

Through specialised sub-disciplines like medical, environmental, food, and industrial microbiology, students explore the diverse applications of microbiological principles.

With an emphasis on practical learning, students undertake an industrial placement during their third year, fostering invaluable experience and industry connections.

US 961: Applied Sports Science with Sport and Exercise Nutrition — BSc (Hons) is a new course for 2024 on the Thurles Campus.

The course provides a comprehensive understanding of the scientific principles and practical applications of nutrition and exercise in sports performance.

Students will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience during the course by working with populations of all ages, genders, and abilities through modules such as Nutrition Across the Lifecycle and The Female Athlete.

There is also a work placement or option to study abroad in the third year of the course. The key features of the four-year programme have been designed to reflect the dynamic global sporting environment in which sports nutrition, testing, analysis, and businesses operate.

US 863: Forensic & Pharmaceutical Science — BSc (Hons) is a four-year course on the Moylish Campus. It is an interdisciplinary course providing students with a detailed knowledge and understanding of the sciences in areas of forensics, pharmaceutical and analytical techniques.

The course produces graduates who are highly employable in a broad range of sectors. Students gain hands-on experience in the methodology and techniques at the forefront of these major sectors and develop transferable skills including problem-solving, communicating, and defending scientific data, evidence interpretation, time management and team building.

Contact: tus.ie

Atlantic Technological University (ATU)

The Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Animation and Game Design is a three-year course aimed at those who wish to secure employment in the games or animation industry, and those who wish to design and produce their own animated films or video games.

The Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Furniture Design and Manufacture initially focuses on hand and power tools, and students will acquire the skills to utilise a range of woodworking machinery, CNC technology, laser equipment and digital manufacturing.

Keen attention is paid to intelligent design that addresses issues such as markets, competitiveness, cost and environment and these criteria are closely linked with the ability of graduates to produce high-quality furniture product prototypes.

Students taking the Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Applied Freshwater and Marine Biology will study a range of modules from marine biology research at home and abroad to environmental management and biodiversity and conservation.

Contact: atu.ie

South East Technological University (SETU)

The Bachelor of Arts in Content Creation and Social Media is aimed at students interested in tapping into the €20 billion global influencer market.

Throughout the programme, students will learn to become experts in social media theory and practice. There are diverse courses on offer including creative video, celebrity studies, psychology, data analytics, podcasting and work experience.

The course aims to help students professionalise the practice of connecting with people so that it transforms from a hobby to a career. It does this by educating them on how to think smarter about their online practice.

The Bachelor of Science (Hons) in General Nursing involves more than 80 weeks of clinical placement, including a 36-week continuous internship placement in year four. Students will be accommodated on clinical placements in Wexford, Carlow, Waterford, Kilkenny and South Tipperary.

The Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Psychology is an interdisciplinary three-year degree course that offers students the opportunity to follow a course in psychology alongside minor study in an associate humanities discipline.

The mission of the course is to help students learn to think like psychologists. To achieve this goal, students generate and evaluate empirical evidence while considering theoretical perspectives of the discipline.

The Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Sports Rehabilitation and Athletic Therapy focuses on the prevention, assessment and diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of musculoskeletal injuries related to physical activities.

The course equips students with the skills to manage the assessment, treatment and rehabilitation of injured individuals by offering a unique blend of academic theory, practical workshops and clinical placements in the final year.

Students on this course enjoy state-of-the-art facilities with an elite gym and a fully equipped dedicated rehabilitation unit.

Contact: Setu.ie