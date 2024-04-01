‘We’re haemorrhaging young blood to greener pastures’: Teachers on prospects for new entrants

With a new poll showing half of younger teachers say they would consider leaving Ireland to teach abroad, we asked delegates at this year’s Irish National Teachers Organisation conference to share their views on the health of the profession.

‘There are private sector jobs where there is better pay and less responsibility’

Claire O’Neill, Midleton

“I really like my job, my school, my kids and my community, so the opportunity to work abroad is less desirable for me. But it is getting more complicated. I think we are still seen as always looking for something or fighting for better conditions, and it creates a negative impression of us. People don’t see as much of the good work that we do.

“There are private sector jobs where there is better pay and less responsibility, but that was always countered by the fact it was a stable and respected position; today, it is becoming less stable and less respected.

“I was asked recently what I did for a living, and caught myself saying that I was ‘just’ a teacher. Despite many getting a better understanding of our role during Covid and homeschooling, I am not sure that people see the value of teachers fighting, for instance, for smaller class sizes.

INTO delegate Séan O'Connell

‘More is being expected of us, with less and less resources’

Séan O’Connell, Fermoy

“If I was younger, I would be tempted to leave and teach abroad. I have been lucky in that I was able to buy a house a few years ago, but there’s not a hope I could do that today. I see why many are leaving, and two of my friends went abroad, saved money and came back. Teachers here have to pay €700-800 on rent alone, and how can you save with that cost?

“I think that teaching is an attractive profession, and I really enjoy it. But less of our time is being spent on teaching and more on paperwork and box-ticking. I know there is paperwork in every profession, but it has become more onerous in recent years.

“There is also an increasingly crowded curriculum, and while teachers are always ambitious, more and more is being expected of us, with less and less resources.

“Teachers are frustrated, in particular, by the problems with special education. We are seeing children being referred in second class but not getting assessed until sixth class – and even parents who can afford to go private still have long waiting lists. These children are being majorly let down.”

INTO delegate Caítriona Ní Riada

‘We have big recruitment challenges’

Caítriona Ní Riada, principal, Gaelscoil Choráin, Youghal

“Anybody going into teaching would have to have a love of it. But of course there are challenges, particularly the lack of manpower in the classroom.

“Many teachers are moving abroad for work, but most will return from Dubai at some stage. Yes, there is an initial pull factor, but teachers come back because not all the conditions here are bad, and certainly they face less pressure in trying to get A grades for all their pupils.

“It would be more attractive as a profession if there was a second teacher in the classroom to help deliver a broad and varied curriculum. We are a Gaelscoil, and we have big recruitment challenges – not helped by a lack of Irish language resources.

“I am happy with the job I have chosen, but it is not an easy job any more. Then again, you could say the same about many professions.”

INTO delegate Nuala Groogan

‘It is becoming less attractive’

Nuala Groogan, delegate from Omagh

“Teaching is still a beautiful job but, increasingly, it is becoming less attractive – and we are haemorrhaging young blood to greener pastures and better pay.

“There are many challenges for teachers here: poor budgets, resourcing and huge class sizes. Teachers are propping up a broken system by paying for stationery and resources that their school doesn’t have a budget for.

“There is also a growing number of children with special educational needs in the system, but we need more resources to support them. Teaching needs to be more valued, and that means proper funding and resources.”

