Student Hub: Cillian Murphy in historic Oscar win

Irish actor Cillian Murphy accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Oppenheimer during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photograph: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

This week we have the latest from Hollywood where Irish actor Cillian Murphy won the best actor award; As the scale of last week's referendums losses set the Government reeling we have analysis by Jack Horgan-Jones and Una Mullally looks at some of the reasons behind the result; Straitéis d'Ealaíona Teangabhunaithe na Gaeilge; The St Patrick's Day parade in Savannah, Georgia, was at one time second in size and scope in the US only to that of New York and the story of a woman who married a man she'd never met, is losing thousands - and how no-one can help.

Oscars 2024: ‘Very proud Irishman’ Cillian Murphy wins best actor, one of seven awards for Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy has been named best actor at the 96th Academy Awards for his performance as the eponymous father of the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

In modern popular culture, it’s springtime for Hitler all year round. Harmony, Barry Manilow’s musical about Jewish members of a Nazi-era barbershop ensemble, has just closed on Broadway. Meanwhile on the US west coast, The Zone of Interest, written and directed by Jonathan Glazer, was up for five Oscars, including best picture, at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

The emphatic rejection of referendums on care and family over the weekend has led to a growing nervousness in Goverment about increased voter volatility with a number of elections on the horizon.

Five lessons from the referendum defeats: Failures of the Yes-Yes campaign, especially those of the Government, are writ large across the emphatic result of Friday’s referendum. Complexity isn’t counted alongside cast ballots, but there are layers of it within the result. Here are some of the lessons.

Le Straitéis d’Ealaíona Teangabhunaithe na Gaeilge i bpóca amháin aige agus seicleabhar Roinn na Gaeltachta sa phóca eile, dea-scéal a bhí le seachadadh Aire Stáit na Gaeltachta Patrick O’Donovan d’earnáil na n-ealaíona teangabhunaithe agus do phobal labhartha na Gaeilge. Green Savannah – Norman Freeman on St Patrick’s Day in Georgia

The St Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah, Georgia, was at one time second in size and scope in the US only to that of New York.

US and Israeli leaders trade accusations as death toll in Gaza passes 31,000 – The Irish Times. Biden says Israeli invasion of southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than a million refugees have sought shelter, a ‘red line’

Pricewatch: Here’s the story of a romance scam. While the details are very upsetting, her family wants us to highlight it to show the damage such deceit can do - to victims and their families

Five things we learned from Ireland’s defeat to England and the Six Nations weekend

Plans for the introduction of a new mandatory registration system for properties used for short-term lets have spent the last year under review by the European Commission, which is concerned that the Government had failed to “provide sufficient information and evidence... to support the need to adopt restrictive measures”.